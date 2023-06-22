The Pope embraces Lula, from the South of the world a hope of peace

VATICAN CITY – The Argentine Pope and the Brazilian president join efforts for peace in Ukraine. The meeting between Jorge Mario Bergoglio e Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, yesterday afternoon in the Vatican, began with a long, non-formal embrace. The two men have known and supported each other for years.

When they arrested him, under the right-wing presidency of Jair BolsonaroFrancis sent Lula a letter in prison in the days around Easter: “In the end, good will conquer evil, truth will conquer falsehood and salvation will conquer condemnation”.

That’s actually what happened, and now that he’s back to the

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

