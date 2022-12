Pope francesco promised to take action for the return of the bodies of two Israeli soldiers and the release of two Israeli boys with mental problems, all in the hands of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, during a meeting with the families of the four young men which took place today in the Vatican.

“I cannot even imagine the pain of a mother who loses her son and no longer knows where he is”, said the Argentine Pontiff, holding the hand of the mother of Oron Shaula young soldier shot in 2014.