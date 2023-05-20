Home » The Pope entrusts Cardinal Zuppi with a mission to Ukraine: objectives and possible stages
World

The Pope entrusts Cardinal Zuppi with a mission to Ukraine: objectives and possible stages

by admin
The Pope entrusts Cardinal Zuppi with a mission to Ukraine: objectives and possible stages

Here is the peace “mission” he had recently alluded to: Pope francesco he decided to put the cardinal in charge Matteo Zuppi “to conduct a mission, in agreement with the Secretariat of State, which contributes to easing tensions in the conflict in Ukraine”.

The archbishop of Bologna comes from the community of Sant’Egidio, which has been at the forefront of the Catholic world in recent months to promote a negotiated solution to the war unleashed by Vladimir Putinand thanks to a large network of international contacts.

