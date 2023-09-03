The Pope from Mongolia: “Let us look to Heaven to sweep away the clouds of war”

In the speech to the authorities, an appeal for peace and a strong appeal against corruption “which impoverishes entire countries”. In the meeting in the cathedral with the small local Church, the invitation to simplicity: “Numbers and successes are not God’s way”

Ulan Bator (AsiaNews) – «The clouds pass, the sky remains». Pope Francis from Ulan Bator has chosen a local saying to relaunch his message of peace from the heart of Asia in the first official speeches of his trip to Mongolia. “May the dark clouds of war pass away – the Pontiff comments – be swept away by the firm will of a universal fraternity in which tensions are resolved on the basis of encounter and dialogue, and fundamental rights are guaranteed for all. Let us implore this gift from above and let us work together to build a future of peace”.

The appeal was the heart of the broad speech delivered this morning in the meeting with the authorities and the diplomatic corps in the State Palace of the Mongolian capital. With President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh at his side, Pope Francis arrived there after being officially welcomed in the central Sükhbaatar square, in the shadow of the great monument to Genghis Khan. The Pontiff referred precisely to the tradition of the Mongol empire of the past, recalling the so-called “pax mongolica”, that is, “the uncommon ability to recognize the excellences of the peoples who made up the immense imperial territory and to place them at the service of common development” . But even looking at the present, he praised “Mongolia’s determination to stop nuclear proliferation and to present itself to the world as a country without nuclear weapons”.

It exalts the message that the country of silence and steppes sends to the world “with its gaze to the sky” and its traditions. Starting from ger – the circular tent of the Mongolian shepherds – a recurring motif of this trip. Pope Francis points it out as a living space “smart e green” before the lettericon of Mongolian wisdom on the care of creation «sedimented in generations of prudent breeders and cultivators, always careful not to break the delicate balance of the ecosystem, has a lot to teach those who today do not want to close themselves in the search for a short-sighted particular interest, but wishes to deliver to posterity a land that is still welcoming and fruitful”.

But every ger it also has a round window at its top «which lets in the light and allows you to admire the sky». And from here Francis takes the cue to speak of the theme of the religiosity of the Mongolian people: «In the contemplation of the endless horizons and sparsely populated by human beings, a propensity for the spiritual has been refined in your people, which can be accessed by giving value to silence and to the interior”. An extremely important resurrection today in the face of “the danger represented by the consumerist spirit which today, in addition to creating many injustices, leads to an individualism that forgets about others and the good traditions received”.

He also points to this upward gaze as an antidote to the evil that everyone knows well today in Mongolia: the corruption that in recent months has brought thousands of people to the streets after the scandals that emerged around coal sales to China. In front of local politicians, the Pope does not hesitate to talk about it. He defines corruption as a worm that «constitutes to all intents and purposes a serious threat to the development of any human group, feeding on a utilitarian and unscrupulous mentality that impoverishes entire countries. It is indicative of a gaze that moves away from heaven and flees the vast horizons of fraternity, withdrawing into itself and putting its own interests before everything”.

He mentions the religious freedom present today in the Mongolian constitution, knowing full well that in not so distant years this was not the case. The Palazzo di Stato where you are speaking stands where it was until the 20th century Ikh Khuree, the great Buddhist monastery completely destroyed by the country’s communist regime in the 1930s in a religious persecution that killed thousands. But for thirty years now the country has turned the page and in this religious renaissance even the small Catholic community has been able to resume that journey which – recalls Pope Francis – had already been started first by the Syriac missionaries (the great evangelizers of the first millennium) and then at the time of the Mongol empire by the Franciscan fra Giovanni di Pian del Carpine, envoy of Pope Innocent IV.

The Pope’s gift to the Mongolian president refers precisely to this historical precedent of 1246: an authentic copy of the reply letter, stamped with the seal of the Great Khan in traditional Mongolian characters, to the papal letter, kept in the Vatican Library. “May it be a sign of an ancient friendship that grows and is renewed,” comments Francesco. Also recalling the ongoing negotiations for the stipulation of a bilateral agreement between Mongolia and the Holy See, which would represent an important step for the small Catholic community of Mongolia “for the achievement of those essential conditions for carrying out the ordinary activities in which the Catholic Church she’s busy.”

And the second meeting of the day, the one in the cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul with the bishops (who came for the occasion from many Asian countries), missionaries and pastoral workers. After listening to the testimonies of Sister Salvia, a missionary of Charity, of a father Peter Sanjaajav (one of the two Mongolian priests), Pope Francis was struck by the words of Rufina, a local convert who became a catechist who said: “Here we are like children who ask so many questions about faith”.

The Pontiff traced the style of the missionary presence of the Church, in Mongolia as in any other frontier of the Gospel. “Governments and secular institutions – he explained – have nothing to fear from the evangelizing action of the Church, because she does not have a political agenda to pursue, but only knows the humble power of God’s grace and a Word of mercy and truth, capable of promoting the good of all”.

“Always be close to the people – he recommended to the Church in Mongolia – taking care of them personally, learning the language, respecting and loving their culture, not letting yourselves be tempted by worldly securities, but remaining steadfast in the Gospel through an exemplary rectitude of spiritual life and moral. Simplicity and closeness, without tiring of bringing to Jesus the faces and stories you meet, problems and worries, spending time in daily prayer, which allows you to stand upright in the labors of service and to draw from the God of all consolation hope to be poured into the hearts of those who suffer”.

When it comes to numbers – like last year in Kazakhstan – in Ulan Bator too Francis praised smallness. «Do not be afraid of small numbers, of successes that are delayed, of relevance that does not appear. This is not God’s way.” And precisely on this journey he invited us to let ourselves be guided by the statue of the Immaculate Conception found in the garbage, the great sign that – as we talked about AsiaNews already last Christmas – accompanies this small Church today. Before the meeting in the cathedral, Francis met the woman who found her image, who welcomed him into her ger. Then she also personally blessed «the Immaculate without blemish, immune from sin, she wanted to get so close as to be confused with the rejects of society». In her speech she also compared her to the suun dalai ijii, «the mother with a heart as big as an ocean of milk» of the Mongolian tradition. “Let us look at Mary, who in her littleness is vaster than heaven, because she has hosted within herself the One whom the heavens and the heavens of heavens cannot contain – she concluded-. Let us entrust ourselves to her, asking for a renewed zeal, an ardent love that never tires of bearing witness to the Gospel with joy. Go ahead: God loves you, He has chosen you and believes in you”.

