Pope Francis returns to talk about the hypothesis of resignation. He does it in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC. “I have already signed my resignation. It was Tarcisio Bertone the Secretary of State. I signed them and told him: ‘In case of impediment for medical reasons or something, here is my resignation. You already have them.’ I don’t know who Cardinal Bertone gave them to, but I gave them to him when he was secretary of state.”

Francesco, who has just turned 86, appears to be in good health, despite the knee problem that forces him to use a wheelchair.