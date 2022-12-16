Pope francesco decided to return to Greece three fragments of the Parthenon that were on display in the Vatican Museums, a move that was immediately welcomed by the Greek government as an encouragement to persevere in the attempt to obtain the return of other artefacts of the Parthenon preserved in the British Museum.

“The Holy Father Francis, as a concrete sign of his sincere desire to continue on the ecumenical path of witness to the Truth, has decided to donate to His Beatitude Jerome IIArchbishop of Athens and of all Greece, the three fragments of the Parthenon, carefully kept for centuries in the Pontifical Collections and in the Vatican Museums”, announced the press office of the Holy See, “and exposed to millions of visitors from …