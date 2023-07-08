The Pope ten years after Lampedusa repeats again: “Where is your brother?”

In a message to the bishop of Agrigento recalling the first journey of his pontificate, precisely on the island of the tragedies of migrants: «The Church should work promptly to place itself on the routes of the forgotten. Do not remain imprisoned in fear or partisan logic”

On 8 July 2013 – exactly 10 years ago, a few months after his election – Pope Francis chose Lampedusa, the Mediterranean island marked by the tragedies of migrants, as the destination for his first apostolic journey. “Immigrants who died at sea – he began that day in the homily at Mass celebrated after having thrown a wreath into the sea in memory of the victims of shipwrecks – from those boats which instead of being a path of hope have been a path of death. Thus the headline of the newspapers. When I learned this news a few weeks ago, which unfortunately has been repeated many times, the thought has continually returned to it like a thorn in my heart that brings suffering. And then I felt that I had to come here today to pray, to make a gesture of closeness, but also to awaken our consciences so that what happened does not happen again”.

On the occasion of this tenth anniversary, Francis today sent a letter to the archbishop of Agrigento, mgr. Alessandro Damiano, and to the community of Lampedusa, which we reproduce below in full.

Dear friends, in these days when we are witnessing the repetition of serious tragedies in the Mediterranean, we are shaken by the silent massacres before which we still remain helpless and astonished. The death of innocents, mainly children, in search of a more peaceful existence, away from wars and violence, is a painful and deafening cry that cannot leave us indifferent. It is the shame of a society that no longer knows how to cry and pity the other.

Ten years have passed since the journey I wanted to make in the Lampedusan community to show my support and paternal closeness to those who, after arduous ups and downs, at the mercy of the sea, have landed on your shores. The consummation of such inhuman disasters must absolutely shake consciences; God still asks us: “Adam where are you? Where is your brother?” Do we want to persevere in error, claiming to put ourselves in the Creator’s place, dominate to protect one’s own interests, break the constitutive harmony between Him and us? We need to change our attitude; the brother who knocks on the door is worthy of love, acceptance and every kindness. He is a brother who, like me, was placed on earth to enjoy what exists there and share it in communion.

In this context, we are all called to a renewed and profound sense of responsibility, showing solidarity and sharing. It is therefore necessary that the Church, in order to be truly prophetic, works solicitously to place herself on the routes of the forgotten, going out of herself, soothing with the balm of fraternity and charity the bleeding wounds of those who bear the same imprinted on their bodies wounds of Christ.

I therefore urge you not to remain imprisoned in fear or partisan logic, but be Christians capable of fertilizing this island, located in the heart of the Mare Nostrum, with the spiritual riches of the Gospel, so that it may once again shine in its original beauty.

As I thank each one of you, radiant and merciful face of the Father, for your commitment to assisting migrants, I entrust the dead in the crossings to the Lord of life, and willingly impart my Blessing, asking please to pray for me.