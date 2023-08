LISBON – The chosen place is a symbol of rebirth. Due to the tsunami that destroyed the city in 1775, for two centuries Lisbon looked with distrust to the Tagus River, which crosses the Portuguese capital, and to the ocean that opens a few kilometers further on. The city was rebuilt mostly back to the sea. Only in recent decades has water opened again, and in view of the World Youth Day these days what was a vast abandoned area has been transformed into a modern and ecological park.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook