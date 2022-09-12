VATICAN CITY – Two silhouettes stand out against the background of the voyage of Pope francesco in Kazakhstanfrom tomorrow to Thursday, that of Vladimir Putin and that of Xi Jinping.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio flies to Central Asia to attend a congress of international religious leaders, as well as to encourage the tiny Catholic community of this former Soviet country with a large Muslim majority. John Paul II he had visited Kazakhstan in 2001 a few days after 9/11, challenging security concerns and preaching dialogue between Christians and Muslims in a world that was sliding towards a “clash of civilizations”. The challenges for Francesco are no less. There is one more internal to Catholicism and one more external.

The Pope: “Nuclear escalation risk violated international law” by Andrea Gualtieri

08 September 2022



Asia is the only continent where Catholics have never dictated the law, a small flock often overwhelmed by the waves of history, a poor yet extremely vital Church, as the growing numbers show. It is no coincidence that at the consistory at the end of August Francis wanted to appoint cardinal Giorgio Marengo, a young missionary from Vicenza in Mongolia, a crossroads of faiths and cultures nestled between Russia and China. Now he visits the other country that stretches between the Bear and the Dragon. He will take the opportunity of the interreligious summit and mass at the Nur-Sultan expo to strengthen the face of a Church capable of bearing witness to the Gospel and living with other religions, starting with Islam. For the Pope, it is the Christianity of the future.

His journey, however, is part of a broader picture, that of the “third world war in pieces”, as Francis has been warning for years. Pieces that with the Russian war in Ukraine, he had to say recently, “have become bigger and bigger, welding together”. It is in this framework that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping enter the scene.

On the same day that the Pope participates in the inter-religious summit, Wednesday, the Chinese president is expected in Nur Sultan to meet his Kazakh counterpart Kassim-Jomart Tokayev. It is in Kazakhstan, a country rich in hydrocarbons and minerals, that in 2013 he launched the “new silk road” (Belt and Road Initiative), and over the years commercial relations have strengthened. Is it possible that Xi Jiping will meet Pope Francis? “It is possible but very unlikely”, replies Agostino Giovagnoli, a professor at the Catholic university and a great expert on China. The Chinese president and the pope have already found themselves in the same place without meeting, the professor points out, in New York in 2015 and in Rome in 2019. Chinese diplomacy, then, is careful to take it step by step and a summit meeting could be premature. Certainly, “what is happening at the international level pushes towards an acceleration of events”, notes Giovagnoli. In particular, “at this moment at the center of China‘s concerns is Taiwan”, after the visit of the speaker of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi, and in Beijing, attention to Pope Francis, an authority of global importance that cannot be pigeonholed into one side , “Has increased”. Not only. After a long frost that began with Mao Tse-tung’s seizure of power, in 2018 the Pope’s men signed an agreement with Beijing for the appointment of bishops. Confirmed in 2020, it – said Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin in a recent interview with Tg2 – should be further renewed in late October. A Vatican delegation was in China between August and September to discuss the details. “The atmosphere was good”, Giovagnoli sums up, “there is optimism”.

Francesco returns from Canada: “Dragons men of international high quality”. For the elections he needs “civic responsibility” by our correspondent Paolo Rodari

July 30, 2022



The Russian war in Kazakhstan weighs on the visit to Kazakhstan Ukraine. In Nur Sultan there will be both Catholics from Moscow and Ukrainian faithful: but as the head of the Kazakh Caritas, Fr Guido Trezzani, explains, “there has been no form of aggression, not even verbal, between one ethnic group and another. “. War is palpable on another level. It intersects the papal journey right from the trajectory of the plane that takes it from Rome to the Kazakh capital, avoiding flying over both Ukraine and Russia. Pope Francis, above all, hoped to meet the Russian patriarch in Kazakhstan Kirill, to ask them, as a “brother”, to do everything to stop the war. The Argentine is the first Pope to have met the Russian patriarch, in a historic meeting in Cuba, in 2016, which ended centuries of separation. The aggression of Ukraine has cracked relations, despite the fact that Francis, in an attempt to affect peace, never attacked Russia head-on. A video call between the two in March certified the distances, but also kept the door open. A new summit between Kirill and Francis, already under discussion before February 24, has failed: a meeting was hypothesized in Jerusalem in June, then in Kazakhstan, but in the Vatican no one has ever really believed that it would materialize. The country, moreover, has criticized Moscow for the aggression against Ukraine. The Orthodox patriarch, after announcing to participate, has given up the congress of religious leaders: he will send his “foreign minister”, Metropolitan Antonio, who will certify the incommunicability. It is difficult to think that the decision was not agreed with the Kremlin tenant. The patriarch’s position, moreover, reflects, on the spiritual level, Putin’s political and military one: the proud isolation, the apocalyptic criticism of the secularized West, the claim to represent the right conception of history and the true faith.

Faced with this wall, Francis, the pope of the encyclical “Brothers all”, tries to save what can be saved while waiting for better times. He avoids returning to the cold of the past. He whips Kirill, renaming him “Putin’s altar boy”, but he doesn’t break. He fights for peace. It is the Ostpolitik of the Holy See. A policy of reaching out to the East that Vatican diplomacy had already renamed the “martyrdom of patience” during the Cold War.