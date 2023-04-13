After the success of participation in this new edition of Mad Cool Talent by Vibra Mahou, The moment of the truth has come. Of the more than 1,500 proposals that have been presented, the professional jury has selected a total of eighty, which are now in your hands to have the possibility of being part of the Mad Cool Festival 2023 line-up. Among the selection you will find all kinds of proposals, from more indies to more electronics, but all of them with enough talent to become part of the event.