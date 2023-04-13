Home World The popular voting phase of the new Mad Cool Talent begins
World

The popular voting phase of the new Mad Cool Talent begins

by admin
The popular voting phase of the new Mad Cool Talent begins

After the success of participation in this new edition of Mad Cool Talent by Vibra Mahou, The moment of the truth has come. Of the more than 1,500 proposals that have been presented, the professional jury has selected a total of eighty, which are now in your hands to have the possibility of being part of the Mad Cool Festival 2023 line-up. Among the selection you will find all kinds of proposals, from more indies to more electronics, but all of them with enough talent to become part of the event.

You can vote for the groups, until April 19, you will have to do it through madcooltalent.com. We recommend you see the complete list of artists there and listen to the names you don’t know.

See also  The battle of the bridges: the Ukrainians strike the Antonovskyi to isolate the Russians in Kherson

You may also like

Mondo podcast Sixth personal about Partizan in the...

VIA TECHNOLOGIES / The 5 advantages of video...

VOLVO TRUCKS- ATALANTA / ‘La Scuola allo Stadio’...

The dispute over the limitations on the sale...

The FBI has arrested the man suspected of...

With the new ‘Concept of foreign policy’ Moscow...

Jack Teixeira arrested: he is the alleged mole...

Barbara d’Urso away from Mediaset? The obvious answer

The alleged mole of the US – North...

First state tour of the Italians The Magnetics

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy