Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi last week he jumped the meeting with the other G20 foreign ministers in India because his presence in the national parliament was required. A practice that is part of the Japanese tradition in fact establishes that all members of the government must be present at some specific parliamentary sessions, even if they are not called to express themselves directly on the issues discussed. Over the years this rule has generated embarrassing and controversial situations, above all when meetings of considerably greater importance were held in conjunction with these sessions.

This is what happened to Hayashi, who was forced to stop in Japan between Wednesday and Thursday while top-level meetings were held in New Delhi, India: the most talked about was that between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who met for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Also for Japan it was an opportunity to address very important issues, such as China‘s attempts to expand its areas of influence in the Asian region (therefore also to the detriment of Japan), and the discussion underway in Japan on a possible rearmament .

Article 63 of the law created the embarrassment and controversy Constitution Japan, which establishes that the prime minister and other ministers «must be present [in parlamento] when their presence is required for the purpose of providing answers or explanations”. The fact is that the rule has always been applied to the letter, and over time has become a custom respected with extreme rigor. Thus, instead of going to the G20, Hayashi took part in the session in parliament, where in seven hours of discussion he answered a single question in a speech that lasted a total of 53 seconds.

At the end of the session on Friday, Hayashi still managed to participate in a meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, also in New Delhi.

News of Hayashi’s absence was criticized by both an international press piece and several Japanese politicians.

Several members of the opposition, but also some members of the Liberal Democratic Party, Japan’s ruling conservative party, saw Hayashi’s absence as a missed opportunity to strengthen Japan’s position internationally.

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Katsuya Okada, of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party, said it was “unthinkable” that the Foreign Minister would not be present at discussions such as the one on the budget: however, he wondered why the session had been scheduled precisely at the same time as the meeting at the G20. If there is a context in which «presentativeism, ceremonies and the fact of being seen are Really important” is that of foreign policy, commented l’analista Gearoid Reidy.

In the past, the custom of always attending the most important meetings of parliament had not been respected only in the case of hospitalizations. Several analysts and experts, including Reidy, today consider this practice to be very antiquated and counterproductive, potentially a source of diplomatic embarrassment and problems for the Japanese government.

Excessive presenteeism in the Japanese parliament, Reidy noted, is an issue that can actually be extended to many other jobs in Japan, a country where there is traditionally a deep sense of duty that leads to very long working days, but frequently associated to low productivity and efficiency. In recent years, things have started to change, especially among young people and in the private sector.

