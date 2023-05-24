The pre-trial detention of American journalist Evan Gershkovich in Russia has been extended by three months

A court in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday extended the pretrial detention of Evan Gershkovich, the US journalist arrested in Russia on March 29 and accused of espionage for the United States, by three months. Gershkovich should have remained in prison until May 29th: now he will remain there at least until August 30th. Gershkovich is being held in Lefortovo prison in Moscow: after his arrest, he filed an appeal asking to be released pending the start of the trial, but the court rejected it on 18 April.

Gershkovich is 32 years old, is a highly respected journalist and a profound connoisseur of Russia. He had been working in Moscow for six years: he had been arrested in a restaurant in Yekaterinburg, in west-central Russia, while apparently working on an article on the operations of the Wagner Group, the mercenary company that is fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.

So far the court case against Gershkovich has been conducted behind closed doorswithout press access to the hearings and without the dissemination of evidence to support the allegations against him. Second the Russian news agency TASS Gershkovich was in possession of “secret materials”: the espionage charges for which he was arrested provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

