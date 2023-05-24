The Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina is the first in the world in the number of dismissals of coaches Sports

The Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina is the first in the world at least in some respects.

The specialized football site CIES published an interesting analysis in which it compared data from 60 football leagues around the world about the percentage of coaches who started the season on the bench of a team in the 20022/23 season, and who are no longer in that position today.

Out of 850 analyzed teams, 484 changed coaches during the season, which corresponds to a percentage of 56.9%.

What is interesting for our public is that the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina was in first place. Of the 12 teams in PL BiH, 11 changed their coaches, which corresponds to a percentage of 91.7%.

There are two more leagues from the former Yugoslavia in the top 3. In second place was North Macedonia with 90.9%, while in third place was the Serbian Superliga with 87.5%..

It is in the fourth position Costa Rica with 83.3%, followed by two African countries, Tunisia and Algeria with 81.3%. It is at the very bottom of the scale the Indian league, in which out of 11 teams in the league, only one changed their coach (9.1%).

In Malta, out of 14 teams, three changed their coaches, while in Australia, three teams changed their coaches, out of 12 teams that play in the elite level of football in this country.

In the top five leagues, the values ​​range from 55% in the Premier League (11 out of 20) to “only” 35% in Serie A (7 out of 20).

Clubs that have changed their coach at least once have on average made their first change after 45.4% of games, with a negative record of only 24.6% of games managed by a coach from Romania.

In the PL BiH, clubs, on average, changed coaches after 51.4% of the games played in the season.

