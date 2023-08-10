Home » The presenter of RTS made a slip in the morning | Fun
World

by admin
Slips of the presenter are not rare and always make the viewers laugh sweetly – at least like this.

Izvor: RTS / Printscreen

Many around the screen laughed sweetly when she got her name wrong, i.e. she said Nikola instead of Nikolet.

“Our dear guest is our colleague Nikola Dojčinović, the responsible editor of the music newsroom of Radio Belgrade 1, good morning and welcome to us,” said the host of the morning program, apparently not realizing that she had made a slip, and the guest soon corrected her.

Thank you, Nikoleta“, was the greeting.

BONUS VIDEO:

00:21 The presenter and the snake Source: Prva TV

Source: Prva TV

