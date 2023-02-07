The President Addresses The Nation

R.U. Sirius January 8, 2019

I see them all lined up at the border

killers, gangsters, rapists…

Ravers with drugs

Bugs with diseases

Mr. Freeze

Chupacabra

Old Sandinistas

Bolton just told me there’s Zapatistas

Angry strippers who use the name Rita

Members of ISIS carrying Pita

vampire bats

gals wearing pussy hats

Soros’s minions of liberal fat cats

Knee takers carrying baseball bats

Masked Antifas throwing rocks

Vicente Fox

Honduran children with chicken pox

IRS agents have joined the throng

Octavio Paz arm-in-arm

With Robert de Niro and Erica Jong

Mueller supporters who know I’ve done wrong

Emiliano Zapata on the back of King Kong

Streisand singing that stupid song

Hillary Clinton is down there too

Professor Chomsky and his radical jews

Even the truthers are turning on me

Why can’t I just make a decree

This is a national emergency

Yes there are monsters south of our border

I need a wall against this disorder

Dictator or prison – that’s how I see it

Yes it’s an emergency soon I will decree it

