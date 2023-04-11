April 10, 202309:00

The leader of Forza Italia has been hospitalized since Wednesday in the intensive care unit of the Milanese hospital









Another quiet night for Silvio Berlusconiwhich from Wednesday he is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. “In the last 48 hours there has been a progressive and constant improvement in the monitored organ functions. Cytoreductive, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory therapies are producing the expected results, allowing us to express a cautious optimism. Silvio Berlusconi remains hospitalized in the intensive care unit”, reads the second medical bulletin issued by the San Raffaele hospital. “The President has not yet gotten up, enough fake news“, said the President’s personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo.

Paolo and Marina Berlusconi and Confalonieri visiting the San Raffaele – On Easter Monday afternoon, Berlusconi received visits from his brother Paolo and the president of Mediaset Fedele Confalonieri. After less than half an hour, the two, who arrived within minutes of each other, left the San Raffaele. They greeted each other by exchanging a hug, before getting into their respective cars and leaving through the gate in via Olgettina 60 without making any statements. In the evening Marina Berlusconi also visited her father.

Zangrillo: “Berlusconi hasn’t gotten up yet, enough fake news” “We must have a lot of respect not only for the patient but also for our work. I’m tired. If a patient is in cardiac surgery intensive care, it means that he cannot get up and walk”. This was stated by Alberto Zangrillo, Berlusconi’s personal doctor and head of the San Raffaele intensive care unit. “We are serious people: everything has a limit. We have to stick to the press release signed by Ciceri and I, so if some newspapers, even of great appeal, publish news that does not correspond to the truth, it is what is called fake news in the jargon,” he said. added.

On Easter evening, Berlusconi had received visits from his daughters Marina and Eleonora. In the afternoon, the president of Mediaset, Fedele Confalonieri, had not failed to greet him. At Berlusconi’s side, from the first day of hospitalization, there are his partner and deputy Marta Fascina and his father-in-law Orazio.

Photogallery – Berlusconi, the support of fans outside the San Raffaele in Milan





