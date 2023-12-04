The president of COP 28, Sultan Al Jaber, talks about oil and sparks a controversy in the discussion against climate change

The recent COP28 climate summit held in Dubai has significant implications, especially considering the United Arab Emirates’ standing as one of the world‘s largest oil-producing countries. The event has been hailed as one of the most ambitious in history, with more than 80,000 official delegates in attendance – double the previous record.

President Ahmed Al Jaber, the Emirati Sultan, has come under scrutiny due to his dual role as the head of COP28 and the chief executive of the UAE’s state oil company, Adnoc. His comments questioning the need for a phase-out of fossil fuels to restrict global warming have sparked controversy among environmentalists.

On the positive side, Al Jaber is being lauded for achieving unanimous approval for the launch of a loss and damage fund in favor of countries most affected by climate change. However, allegations have surfaced claiming that the Sultan may be using his position to promote his country’s oil projects, raising concerns about his impartiality.

In response to these allegations, Al Jaber has vehemently denied the accusations, calling them false, incorrect, and inaccurate. He also dismissed claims that he had been instructed to pressure states and oil companies in his role as COP28 President.

As the summit progresses, the world awaits the outcomes and actions taken to combat climate change. The COP28, which took place from November 30 to December 12, continues to be a pivotal event in the fight against climate change.

Share this: Facebook

X

