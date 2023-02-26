Home World The president of Mexico became a target on the networks because of the image | Info
The Mexican president became an object of ridicule on social networks because of the photo he posted.

Source: twitter/@arabnews

President of MexicoAndres Manuel Lopez (69) posted a strange photo on the social network “Twitter” on Saturday, in which it is not clear what is seen, “Daily Mail” writes. Because of the picture, and above all because of its description, it became an object of ridicule on social networks and media abroad.

The picture is dark and you can see the treetop, as well as a mysterious creature that resembles an animal whose eyes glow in the dark. He stated that he saw “Aluks” in the picture, a mythological being originating from the Mayan culture. According to mythology, this creature resembles an elf in its appearance.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez has more than nine million followers on Twitter and quickly became the subject of ridicule and insults for his statement. The picture he posted next to the disputed photo shows a sculpture in Ek Balam built by the Maya thousands of years ago.

Many Twitter users have not been shy about publicly expressing their opinion about what the Mexican president sees. The comments are mostly mocking and full of cynicism.

What a president, everything is correct around us, without any false information;The president of Mexico posts a photo of an elf hahahaha;Andres, this was photographed earlier. You are very funny and sad, like our country… If you believe that, you are stupid… And if you know how to lie, then you are malicious“, are just some of the numerous comments.

According to numerous comments, the picture shows a gibbon (a type of monkey) or a langur, also a type of monkey.. Second grouppeople on social networks believe that the picture shows a raccoonbut no one can say for sure what exactly is in the photo that stirred social networks in Latin America.

