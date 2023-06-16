The president of South Africa meets Zelensky, he will be with Putin on Saturday. Orban: ‘Trump is the only one who can end the war’

After the American accusations of being one of the suppliers of arms to the Russian army, today the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, arrived in Kiev where he will meet Voldymyr Zelensky to present the peace plan conceived by some presidents of the African continent. A stage that precedes the one scheduled in St. Petersburg, where he will instead see Vladimir Putin for the same reason. A trip to the Ukrainian capital that was greeted with Russian bombing of the city.

This is the umpteenth attempt by world leaders to start a negotiation between the parties that leads to a halt to the conflict, following the Chinese, Indonesian and Ukrainian proposals. The Russian president said he was open to any contacts and ideas to discuss the various options, specified his spokesman Dmitry Peskov. While no statement in this regard has yet come from Zelensky. On the other hand, the one who gave his opinion on the peace process is the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban who, in an attempt to launch Donald Trump in his race for the 2024 presidential elections, took up his statements arguing that the tycoon is the only one able to end the current fight.

What is certain is that, in addition to the bombings, Moscow’s actions do not seem to be geared towards détente at the moment. Russia has said it will hold local elections on Sept. 10 in the four Ukrainian regions it annexed last year, as well as several other Russian regions. On the other side of the front, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin believes that Ukraine is “well positioned to respond to future challenges. Throughout this war wanted by the Kremlin, the Ukrainian forces have shown great skills and professionalism. This is a marathon not a sprint. We are united here and will continue to give the necessary support to Kiev to repel Russian aggression”. Words that remove, if there were ever any doubts, the idea of ​​a ceasefire in the short term.

Meanwhile, on the ground, the IAEA is sounding the alarm about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, defining the situation as “serious”. Rafael Grossi, who visited the plant, declared: “On the one hand we can observe that the situation is serious, the consequences exist and are real. At the same time, steps are being taken to stabilize the situation.”

On the side of arms supplies, however, the flow of supplies from the pro-Kiev block does not stop. The United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Denmark have announced that they will work together to supply “high-priority air defense equipment to Ukraine”. The initiative “will provide hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and associated systems needed to protect Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure and further ensure the success of counter-offensive operations in the coming months,” a joint statement read. published by Downing Street which underlines how “the delivery of the equipment has already begun and should be completed within several weeks”.