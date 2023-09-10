the president of the Spanish Football Federation leaves Hermoso for a kiss – breaking latest news

The president of the Spanish Football Federation (Rfef) Luis Rubiales at the center of the scandal of the kiss given to the footballer Jenni Hermoso during the celebrations for the victory in the World Cup, has announced that he will resign. The manager had already been suspended for three months by FIFA.

“I will resign, yes, because I cannot continue my work”, he explained speaking on the television show “Piers Morgan Uncensored”. Â«After the rapid suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the proceedings opened against me, it is clear that I will not be able to return to my position – he also declared in a statement sent to federal leaders and reported by El Mundo – Insist and hanging on to the suspension will not contribute to anything positive, neither for the Federation nor for Spanish football. Among other things, because there are powers that will prevent my return.” Furthermore, he also leaves the post of UEFA vice-president.

Â«(Family and friends) tell me “Luis, you need to focus on your dignity and continue your life. Otherwise you will damage the people you love and the sport you love'”, he told British journalist Piers Morgan again. To then add that he was at the center of a “disproportionate campaign”. â€œI will defend my honor. I will defend my innocence. I have faith in the future. I have faith in the truth.”

