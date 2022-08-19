(Morning News) South Korea’s presidential office deeply regrets that Deputy Minister of the Workers’ Party of Korea Kim Yo-jung has condemned the “bold vision” of South Korean President Yoon Seok-wook’s policy roadmap toward North Korea, and urged North Korea to be cautious in its words and deeds.

Yonhap News Agency reported that the South Korean presidential office issued a statement on Friday (August 19) saying that North Korea deeply regretted that North Korea named the South Korean president by name and distorted the South Korean side’s “bold vision” to continue to express its willingness to develop nuclear weapons.

The South Korean presidential office emphasized that such an attitude by North Korea will never bring benefits to North Korea’s future and peace on the Korean Peninsula, and will only exacerbate North Korea’s diplomatic isolation.

The South Korean side adheres to its position of realizing North Korea’s denuclearization and developing inter-Korean relations through “bold ideas”, and calls on North Korea to think carefully about this and be cautious in its words and deeds.

Earlier on the same day, South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Ningse attended the plenary session of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs Unification Committee and was asked about his position on Kim Yo-jong’s remarks. “This approach is not good for North Korea and is extremely detrimental to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

However, Kwon Ningse also said that North Korea’s reaction is not unexpected, and South Korea will continue to persuade North Korea with patience and exert pressure on North Korea if necessary, so as to prompt North Korea to return to the dialogue and negotiation table.

Kim Yo is the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. She said in a statement on the 19th in the party organ “Rodong Sinmun” in her own name that the “bold conception” of the road map for North Korea policy proposed by Yin Xiyue was “extremely stupid.” , the North will ignore it.

Yin Xiyue held a press conference on the 100th day of his inauguration at the Yongsan Presidential Palace in Seoul on the 17th, saying that he put forward a “bold idea” in his speech on the 815th National Liberation Day. aid.

Yoon Seok-wyeh also said that he is willing to talk to Kim Jong-un if he is willing to give up his nuclear ambitions. The talks between the two sides should not be a “political show”, the important thing is to establish a lasting peace between the North and the South.