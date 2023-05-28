The presidents of the two countries quarreled in the air! College students online shopping bugs actually do this, XingJu! The electronic screen collapsed and 9 children were injured…

Comprehensive reports from CCTV news client, reference news, China Youth Daily, Jimu News, etc.

2 killed in clashes between Iranian border guards and Taliban border guards in Afghanistan

According to Iranian official media reports, on the 27th local time, Iranian border guards and Afghan Taliban border guards clashed in the border area. Iranian state television reported that the conflict resulted in the death of two Iranian border guards and the injury of two Iranian civilians.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior of the Afghan Interim Government: The Afghan government does not support conflicts with neighboring countries

On the 27th local time, Abdul Nafi Thakur, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior of the Afghan Interim Government, stated on social media that two people were killed in the clashes in Nimruz Province that day, one of whom was from In Iran, another dead person came from Afghanistan, and the conflict also caused many injuries.

Thakur stressed that the situation is now under control, and said that the Afghan interim government does not support conflicts with neighboring countries.

Another attack in Russia’s Belgorod region kills several

Russia’s Belgorod State Governor Gladkov stated on May 27 that several areas in the state have been attacked by Ukrainian drones, mortars and artillery in the past 24 hours, resulting in one death and another Three civilians were injured, some buildings and facilities were damaged, and some businesses lost power.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on the 23rd that Russia carried out air strikes and shelling on Ukrainian armed personnel who had sneaked into Greyvoron, Belgorod Oblast, destroying 4 armored vehicles and 5 trucks. Subsequently, the Russian side announced the wreckage of the destroyed vehicles, including several US-made “Hummer” armored vehicles and M1224 mine-resistant personnel carriers.

UN official calls for immediate ceasefire in Sudan

On the 27th local time, UNHCR High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi called on both parties to the conflict in Sudan to cease fire immediately and create conditions for humanitarian aid to enter the conflict area.

Grandi said that humanitarian aid agencies are ready to provide assistance to the Sudanese people, but the real solution lies in the hands of both parties to the conflict in Sudan. Grandi urged both parties to the conflict to put the interests of the country and the people first and alleviate the humanitarian disaster caused by the conflict.

It is reported that the International Organization for Migration issued a report on the 24th, stating that the conflict in Sudan has caused the displacement of more than 1.3 million people, including nearly 320,000 refugees.

The presidents of the two countries quarreled

According to a report by Efe News Agency on May 26, Peruvian President Dina Boruarte responded to the criticism of Mexican President Lopez on the 26th. Lopez had previously announced that Mexico had partially severed relations with Peru. Lopez also said: “Peru has a large population, but so few people work in the government.”

Boruarte said in response to questions from media reporters: “As for the remarks made by Lopez in Mexico, it may be said that compared with the great wisdom of the Mexican people, what he showed is more ignorance.”

According to reports, on the 25th, the Peruvian Congress declared Lopez persona non grata because he had repeatedly made statements on Peru’s internal affairs and refused to hand over the chairmanship of the Pacific Alliance to Peru.

Lopez then responded to this on the 26th. He said: “If I can’t go to Peru, the only regret is that I can’t go to Machu Picchu. Of course, I can’t meet such excellent and outstanding people. Peru has a large population, but there are so few people working in the government. “

Machu Picchu is a famous historical site in Peru and the country’s most popular tourist attraction.

According to the report, Lopez also said that his Mexican government “does not want to have economic or trade relations with Peru,” and again described Boruarte as a “usurper” of the presidency.

Meanwhile, on the issue of handing over the interim chairmanship of the Pacific Alliance, Mexico’s president said he could hand it over to the Chilean government, although the next chair is Peru.

More than 40 times! A college student who buys bugs online for such a thing will be punished!

Recently, the Jinyinhu Police Station of Dongxihu District Branch of Wuhan Public Security Bureau cracked a case of extortion, and the suspect was still a college student.

Claims have been made many times, and the company found “strangeness”

According to the police, at the beginning of May this year, a snack food e-commerce company reported to the police that the company’s products sold online were suspected to have been bought by the same customer multiple times, and the delivery addresses were all in a certain community. If there are bugs, hair, moldy objects and other foreign objects in the cakes, cakes and other objects, they demand compensation, and threaten to expose them on the Internet if they do not compensate.

It is understood that in the face of a large number of complaints from the same customer, the food company attached great importance to it and asked customers to send back “problem products” for verification, but Yuan was uncharacteristically, and only sent back 3 of the 43 products that had “problem”.

After receiving the returned goods, the food company conducted a test and found that the foreign objects had obvious traces of artificial placement. It was suspected of being maliciously blackmailed, so it reported the case to the police.

Online shopping insects committed crimes, college students were detained

After investigation, the police locked their sights on Yuan Mou, a student at school.

Bugs found by police in his dormitory

Yuan Mou, 20 years old, is a college student in a certain school in Shandong. According to Yuan’s account, in October 2021, after shopping for snacks online, he accidentally discovered a tiny unknown black object in the food package. Yuan tried to claim compensation from the merchant, but he did not expect to get the compensation soon.

After getting the compensation, Yuan seemed to have tasted the sweetness and felt that this was a way to get money. Afterwards, he deliberately added foreign objects to the purchased food many times to extort the compensation from the merchant, and claimed a total of 7800 before and after. diverse.

Yuan confessed the facts of the crime to the police

After the company reported the case, the police gradually grasped Yuan’s criminal evidence and arrested him on the afternoon of May 17. After interrogation, Yuan confessed to his criminal facts of extortion.

At present, Yuan has been criminally detained by Wuhan Dongxihu Police according to law.

Malicious claims, what legal consequences do you need to bear?

Chen Liang, a lawyer from Hubei Haolu Law Firm, said that the crime of extortion refers to the act of forcibly extorting a relatively large amount of public and private property by threatening or coercing the victim for the purpose of illegal possession. The starting point for “a large amount” is 3,000 yuan. The post-Criminal Law Amendment added the element of “multiple extortion and extortion”, that is, although the amount of extortion has not reached a relatively large amount, but the number of times has reached more than three times, it is suspected of extortion. crime.

Zhu Danpeng, vice president of the Guangdong Provincial Food Safety Promotion Association and food industry analyst, said that on the one hand, food companies should resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, improve the consumer dispute resolution mechanism, and continuously bring better products and services to consumers At the same time, we must resolutely resist profit-making malicious complaints that are extorted in the name of rights protection, prevent false reports and malicious claims by various illegal means, and jointly create an honest and trustworthy consumer environment.

Burst!Electronic screen collapsed, 9 children were injured

The reporter learned from Qingshan Lake District of Nanchang City that at around 5:45 pm on May 27, 2023, during the rehearsal of the “June 1st” art exhibition held in the municipal public square of Qingshan Lake Scenic Area, the on-site electronic screen tilted and collapsed.

The accident caused 9 children in the kindergarten to be injured, and all of them have been sent to the hospital. They were initially diagnosed as minor injuries or abrasions by the hospital. They are currently under observation in the hospital and psychological comfort is being given to the children. After the accident, the district’s emergency response, education, public security, urban management and other departments went to the scene to deal with it, and immediately set up an investigation team to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the accident.