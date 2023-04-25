The press in Portugal announces the amount that will go to Georgina if she separates from Cristiano Ronaldo

The press in Portugal writes that Georgina Rodriguez could walk away with a small fortune if she were to break up with Cristiano Ronaldo. This information appears shortly after the press in Spain wrote that things are no longer the same between the two and that the Portuguese superstar from Al-Nassr is “disgusted by Georgina’s behavior”.

Thus, if Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo break up, the Argentinian model would choose 35% of CR7’s fortune, notes sportskeeda.com. Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth is around €1 billion, which means his partner would receive around €350 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo has five children: Cristiano Ronaldo Junior, Eva, Matteo, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, the last two being born to his current partner, Georgina.

The Portuguese press, quoted by Marca, announces that the Portuguese star “has had enough of Georgina” and the signs of the couple’s crisis that the two are going through are increasingly evident. CR 7 “is fed up with Georgina Rodriguez’s attitude, which she considers far from reality, forced and frivolous,” according to the quoted source.

“Cristiano’s behavior lately shows two things: that he is not happy at the moment in his personal life and that he is all the more restless the further he is from his mother, Dolores Aveiro. We all know why he is increasingly distant from his family,” said Quintino Aries, a psychologist consulted by journalists.

Journalist Daniel Nascimento added: “Ronaldo is not happy. Georgina spends her days in the malls of Riyadh and Cristiano doesn’t find that funny at all. She spends, spends and spends. And worst of all, he thinks he’s on the same level as Cristiano, and he doesn’t like that at all. I’ve been saying it for months. The two are not well and it is very likely that they will break up. The reality is that Ronaldo is tired of it. This is the reality. I say there will be no wedding,” he said.

Photo source: Daily Mail