The press release from the management of the Republic

Corrado Zunino, the Republican envoy who was injured in Kherson, Ukraine, “ignored the warnings of the Ukrainian military”. This is according to the Southern Operational Command of the Ukrainian Army, according to which Zunino “did not inform the officials responsible for the press about his work in the city” and “once on the spot he ignored the first warnings of the Ukrainian military about the danger” . Zunino, “as head” of the group, was “obliged” to verify that the fixer Bogdan Bitik “was not only wearing a vest with the inscription ‘press’, but also a bulletproof vest”. “The Italian violated the rules of conduct of journalists in conflict – they add – In any case, killing or injuring journalists is another war crime of Russia”.

The direction of the Republic

The management of “Repubblica” takes note of the declarations of the Southern Operational Command of the Ukrainian army, underlines how Corrado Zunino, provided with pass documents for the Kherson area regularly requested and issued by the Ukrainian military authorities, has based his behavior on respect for the rules of conduct of the media in war zones, and shares the interest of the Ukrainian authorities in clarifying every aspect of what happened on the Antonovsky bridge on 26 April. To this end, he awaits the return to Italy of his envoy. The management of “Repubblica” takes this opportunity to thank the spirit of collaboration and friendship shown by the government, by the armed forces as well as by the Ukrainian health personnel in guaranteeing Corrado, from the very first moments, every treatment necessary for his health and his safety. Last but not least, the management of “Republic” returns to express its deepest condolences to the family of Bogdan Bitik for the tragic loss of their loved one.