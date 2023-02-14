Home World The price cap on gas is under way: today it is not necessary, in the future possible risks
World

by admin
Effective February 15th

The ceiling enters into force with the price of fuel around 50 euro/MWh per TTF, less than a third of the value indicated in the EU correction mechanism. But in case of activation, Esma and Acer warn, not everything will go smoothly

by Sissi Bellomo

Time X kicks in for the European ceiling on gas prices and the market still doesn’t budge, indifferent both to the potential benefits of the measure (which all remain to be demonstrated, whatever anyone says) and to the dangerous side effects that vice versa could unleash: serious risks – also for financial stability, as regulators have recently returned to warn – but which today are perhaps perceived as too remote to elicit any reaction.

The fuel for delivery the …

