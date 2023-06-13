the price collapses and costs less than half

Samsung’s smartwatch is on offer with a 52% discount and you buy it at an all-time low. Advanced health and physical activity monitoring: here are the features

Back to offer on Amazon one of the most loved and desired smartwatches by users. We are talking about the Galaxy Watch4 which, despite having been on the market for some time now, still remains one of the most interesting watches with truly innovative features. The merit is of the latest generation sensors chosen by the South Korean giant and which allow you to monitor many different data: from the heart rate, to the saturation of oxygen in the blood up to the percentage of fat present in one's body.









Today it is available with one discount of 52% and you save 140€ on the list price.









Galaxy Watch4: features and characteristics

A versatile smartwatch designed both for everyday life and for those who want to keep their health and physical activity under control. A watch, therefore, that adapts to any situation. There ideal choice if you are looking for a smartwatch with great features and a super price.

The version that we find on offer today is the smallest one with a 1.2-inch screen that fits any wrist. The screen is very bright and can be read perfectly even in sunlight. There is also the possibility to customize it by choosing among the many watch faces made available by Samsung. The watch is also very light and it’s not too annoying to wear on your wrist all the time.

One of the most important features is the presence of the sensore Samsung BioActive able to perform three functions simultaneously. The most important and also the one that differentiates it from all others is the ability to perform bioelectrical impedance analysis, i.e. a report with the composition of your body: amount of fat mass, lean mass and water. In addition, with the same sensor you can monitor your heart rate and blood pressure. The EKG monitoringInstead, it measures heart rate. There is another highly requested function: sleep monitoring with a daily report on the quality of rest.

Il Galaxy Watch4 it is also very useful for sports enthusiasts. Provides more than 90 sports activities, including all the most practiced ones: running, cycling, trekking and even swimming, being waterproof up to 50 meters. All data can be shared with your friends and you can also challenge them.

The battery accompanies you for almost a week and on board we find the WearOS operating systema guarantee when it comes to smartwatches.

Galaxy Watch4 on offer on Amazon: price and discount

The Galaxy Watch4 is available at a price of 129€ with a 52% discount that saves 140€ on the list price.