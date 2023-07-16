The Price of Dollar in the Cuban Informal Market Surges to Record High, Closing Gap with Euro

Title: Dollar Price Continues to Surge in Cuban Informal Market, Setting New Record

Subtitle: Informal Market Exchange Rates Offer Better Results Than Official Channels

Date: [Current Date]

The price of the dollar in the Cuban informal market shows no signs of slowing down as it breaks yet another record on Sunday, reaching a medium rate of 215 Cuban Pesos (CUP). This represents an increase of two pesos compared to the previous day, according to independent digital media outlet elTOQUE.

In recent days, the US currency has closed the gap with the euro, which has maintained a stable value of 1 euro to 220 CUP. Additionally, the freely convertible currency (MLC) retains its price at 195 pesos.

According to information from elTOQUE, the sale offers for the dollar in the past 24 hours have ranged between a minimum of 212 pesos and a maximum of 215 pesos. Fluctuations in the sale of foreign currency in the informal market are apparent.

Both the purchase and sale of the euro in the informal market have been established at a rate of 220 CUP. Meanwhile, the MLC recorded a slight variation in selling at 195.25 and buying at 195 CUP.

The existence of an informal exchange market has proven to satisfy the demand of the population with better results than the official one. The official market often faces limitations in terms of availability and is exclusively controlled by the state’s banking and financial entities.

elTOQUE published a forecast last week, suggesting that the currencies in the Cuban informal market will continue to rise throughout the remainder of July. For the dollar, the most probable central value is expected to be 213 CUP, with a maximum potential of up to 222 CUP per dollar in cash transactions. The euro is forecasted to reach a most likely central value of 222 CUP per unit and a maximum value of up to 232 CUP per euro.

Furthermore, the team at the Observatory of Currency and Finance (OMFi) from elTOQUE predicts a depreciation of the Cuban peso by around 4% this month.

In the state Exchange Houses (CADECA), stable exchange rates of 1 euro to 138.47 CUP and 1 US dollar to 123.60 CUP have been maintained for some time.

It is worth noting that the reference rate provided by elTOQUE is based on an analysis of all purchase and sale announcements published on social networks and classified sites. These rates serve as a reliable indicator of the values of the main currencies circulating in the country.

As the month progresses, it will be interesting to see how the informal market continues to shape Cuba’s currency exchange landscape, providing an alternative to the official channels that often struggle to meet the population’s demand for foreign currencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

