[The Epoch Times, March 9, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Lai Wenru and Hou Junlin, Taipei, Taiwan) Taiwan’s egg shortage continues, and the price of duck eggs will also increase. The Council of Agriculture confirmed on the 9th that starting from March 10, the land price of duck eggs , The wholesale price has risen by NT$3 per catty at the same time, reaching a record high of NT$48 per catty.

According to data from the Council of Agriculture, the daily production of eggs has continued to decline, and the latest drop was to 111,000 boxes (200 eggs per box). There is a shortage of eggs on the market. Chen Jizhong, chairman of the Council of Agriculture, also encourages consumers to eat duck eggs if they can’t buy eggs, which will drive the sales of duck eggs and quail eggs. Among them, duck eggs are more popular, which drives up prices.

Changjiang Wenquan, deputy director of the Animal Husbandry Department of the Council of Agriculture, said that the demand for duck eggs has increased recently. For example, during the Dragon Boat Festival, people make rice dumplings and prepare ingredients, and the demand for salted egg yolks has increased. Due to the recent shortage of eggs, some catering companies have switched to duck eggs. However, due to the high level of feed cost and various changes in supply and demand, the origin and wholesale price of duck eggs have been increased by NT$3 since March 10.

In addition, due to the recent bird flu epidemic, the breeding duck farm has been culled. Will it affect the supply of ducks this year? Jiang Wenquan said that there are still more than 2 million pieces at this stage, and the supply will not be affected.

The problem of egg shortage in the market has not been resolved, and recently it has been reported that the price of eggs will be adjusted again. Chen Jinding, executive director of the Egg Price Committee of the Republic of China, said that on March 18, there will be another discussion on whether to raise the price of eggs.

According to data from Taiwan’s agricultural market database, since April last year, the price of duck eggs has remained at NT$43 per catty. As of February 20 this year, it has risen to NT$45, and will rise to NT$48 on March 10. , The price of duck eggs hit a record high after that.

Egg prices are soaring, and dealers are driving them up?

Fair meeting: Initial assessment does not involve joint behavior

Many legislators paid attention to the rising egg price on the 9th. In addition to the insufficient supply of eggs, are there any upstream, midstream and downstream dealers competing for the price increase? Legislator Zhang Qilu said that the price of eggs is now 100 yuan per catty, but the advertised price is 52 yuan. Even if the industry does not jointly increase the price, there may be a tacit understanding to pursue the increase. He said that the price data released by the General Office of Accounting and Accounting showed that household items such as salad oil, conditioning oil, toothpaste, and tooth powder had also increased significantly.

In this regard, Chen Zhimin, vice chairman of the fair, responded that initially, there is no obvious joint behavior of the industry, and the situation of consistent price increases, emphasizing that he will continue to pay attention to the price fluctuations of important materials for people’s livelihood.

