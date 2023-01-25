[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 25, 2023]The price of eggs is soaring, and Americans are using their creativity to find solutions on their own. Which plan do you like?

It is difficult to live without eggs for three meals a day, but since the price of beaten eggs got on the rocket, it has been reluctant to drop for a long time.

Victor Ramos, California resident: “I used to pay $1.99, $2.99 ​​[for a dozen]but now the prices are crazy.”

As a result, US-Mexico border customs have faced new challenges in recent days.

Many people took advantage of the price difference between the two countries to bring raw eggs back to the United States from Mexico. However, it is illegal to bring raw eggs into the United States without reporting them, and you can be fined up to $10,000.

Although customs officials are sympathetic to their fellow egg smugglers, for the safety of American poultry, smuggled eggs must be confiscated.

Looking at the constantly changing egg price tags in the supermarket, consumers are very helpless.

Rita Garcia, California resident: “Two dozen eggs (24) cost $22. My budget can’t afford it.”

Fortunately, many American families own independent houses and raise a few hens in the backyard, which not only solves the supply of eggs, but also eats green organic products.

Housewife Cassidy O’Donnell: “Having these hens in the backyard saves us a lot of money.”

In 2022, the United States will experience the worst bird flu in history, and millions of hens will be culled, resulting in a tight supply of eggs. At the same time, the price increase of transportation and feed has also caused the price of eggs to soar.

But experts say egg supply will level off as the stock of laying hens increases.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporter Ren Hao

