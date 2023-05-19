the Price of Fame” on HBO Max – MONDO MODA

the documentary series GLEE: THE PRICE OF FAME (The Price Of Glee) premieres today, May 19, on HBO Max e no discovery+; the first episode will also air on canal ID, today at 20:30. A cultural phenomenon, the series “Glee” took a relatively unknown cast to the international stardom that marked pop culture, but this successful production that, in theory, was the most cheerful and musical program on television was marked by major problems. The rising cast faced numerous scandals, backlash from the press, and fatal tragedies. The production Investigation Discovery shows in three chapters the backstage of “Glee” and reveals the harsh reality of fame.

“’Glee’ was a once-in-a-generation cultural phenomenon that bravely confronted societal convention and sparked debates about sexuality, race, disability and family. The weekly episodes, full of music, made many people happy, but could not escape the dark universe of Hollywood and the frenzy of the nascent social networks”, said Jason Sarlanis, President of Investigative Content and True Crime for Linear TV and Streaming. “While paying tribute to a series that marked pop culture and was an unprecedented success, GLEE: THE PRICE OF FAME reveals the intense pressure that comes with being catapulted to stardom and presents, in a new light, the terrible tragedies that befell members of the cast and crew.”

GLEE: THE PRICE OF FAME explores the lives of cast members on and off the set through never-before-seen interviews that shed light on the demands involved in being a part of a TV hit and the dramas faced behind the scenes. Among those interviewed are relatives and friends of the cast; professionals who worked on set or linked to production, such as set designers, hairdressers, stylists and publicists; and entertainment industry journalists who covered the “Glee” phenomenon. Interviews with people close to the late Cory Monteith (Finn Hudson, in the series) addressed the actor’s international rise and his anguish, which ended with his death from an overdose at the age of 31, in a hotel in British Columbia, Canada. People who collaborated on the set and were next to Mark Salling (Puck) commented on his relationship with the work and the shock caused by the discovery of child pornography in his possession, which led to his suicide at the age of 35. George Rivera pays a personal and intimate tribute to his daughter, Naya Rivera, as he looks back on his life as a young actress and her rise to fame, reliving memories from childhood, when Naya was already acting, and the cheerleading stage. The Glee star died in a mysterious and frightening way by accidentally drowning in a lake in California, United States.

GLEE: THE PRICE OF FAME is an Ample Entertainment production for Investigation Discovery and discovery+.