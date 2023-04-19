The price of honey in Serbia 2023 | Info

Acacia honey costs 1,500 dinars per kilogram, and it is expected that the price will continue to rise.

Acacia honey cannot be bought for less than 1,500 dinars per kilogram, and it is expected that its price will go up to 1,800. Meadow honey costs about 1,200 dinars, and sunflower honey costs about 1,000 dinars. According to experts’ estimates, there are about 40 percent of these goods on our market that are counterfeit.

The President of the Association of Beekeeping Organizations of Serbia, Rodoljub Živadinović, does not expect honey prices to jump, but according to him, they will not fall either. The path to real honey is not easy and neither is it cheap, which is why there is more and more fake honey on the market.

“There are always fakes, so this year there is also an increasing number of previously unknown companies on the market with honey of dubious quality. It is estimated that there is about 40 percent of counterfeit honey on the Serbian market. And it is the first time that there is less of it in our country than in the European Union, where the percentage is around 50. In addition to fake honey, a big problem every year is bee poisoning,” said Živadinović.

The long-awaited spring, which has never stopped, also affects beekeeping. According to Živadinović, the spring development of bees this year is not overly promising, due to the changing weather. Because of this, the queens have already reduced egg laying twice or stopped it completely. “Beekeepers who have done everything they should and have taken bees with sufficient food supplies have no reason to worry“, emphasizes Živadinović.

