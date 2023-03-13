Due to the shortage of imported frozen pork, and the increase in the price of this meat coming to our market from Europe, the citizens of Srpska will soon face significant increases in the prices of all meat products.

Izvor: Shutterstock

This is pointed out by domestic processors, who emphasize that the price of imported frozen pork has already risen by about 30 percent, but that the price increases will not stop there. As they explain, the special problem is the shortage of pork in Europe, which further raises the prices of this meat that BiH imports, considering that we have less and less livestock from domestic breeding, so the primary production of meat is also in decline.

This means that the citizens of Srpska and BiH, in addition to the jump in the prices of live weight pigs and all kinds of fresh meat in markets and butchers, will face a new increase in the price of meat products. These days, they could increase in price by at least 10 percent, but only for the beginning, given that the increase in the price of pork in Europe in the mentioned percentage is most likely not final.

“A new increase in the price and shortage of pork meat in the EU is on the horizon, because they are also reducing production due to the crisis. A year ago, the prices of energy products also increased drastically, while European countries are also struggling with the labor force. All this affects the reduction of meat production in them as well. , so what they keep for their own citizens,” explains Nemanja Vasić, owner of Meat Industry “Trivas” Prnjavor and member of the Board of Directors of STK, for Srpskainfo.

According to him, the price of frozen pork for processing has risen, as has fresh imported pork.

“Pork has already risen in price by about 30 percent, so we will soon have to raise the prices of our products by at least 10 percent. Some processors have already done it, and some will soon. It is about increasing the price of salami, pork loin, pancetta, dry neck, braised sirloin, bacon and neck, and the canned pork program. We have already announced the price increase to the shopping centers, which we are obliged to do a month before according to the current contracts. Given the current situation and uncertainty, we will ask for a change in the contract , that is, that the announcement should be made 15 days earlier, because more price increases are to be expected, so that we don’t lose money,” emphasizes Vasić.

He adds that processors from Bosnia and Herzegovina import less beef, and that we have chicken from our own production.

“However, there are no domestic pigs, or pork, on our market, so we are facing big problems. We don’t have our own raw materials, and the imported ones are becoming more and more expensive and unprofitable, and there are fewer and fewer of them,” warns Vasić.

The Association of Pig Breeders of RS says that they have been pointing out this problem for a long time, but that no one wants to hear from the local farmer.

“We have been warning for years about the excessive import of meat from Europe, but to no avail, and then came this great crisis, in which the prices of cereals rose enormously. At the same time, the EU prohibits the export of pork, because they take care of the food security of their population,” explains the president of this association, Mišo Maljčić.

He emphasizes that we can get less and less pork from imports, while we have ruined our livestock.

“This carelessness is now paying off, and who else but the common man. We will still do well, if the situation does not deteriorate further, considering that nobody moves a finger to at least do something in terms of protecting domestic production. And because of the unprofitability , more and more farmers stop breeding or drastically reduce the number of pigs,” warns Maljčić.

Official statistics show that in two years the number of pigs in Srpska fell by almost a third. Namely, we had 619,400 pigs in pens in 2020, and 420,000 last year.

When it comes to the prices of meat and cured meat products, they have already risen significantly over the past year, which means that every new price increase puts an additional burden on the already overstretched household budgets of most citizens.

For example, from January last year to the same month of this year, the price of a kilogram of beef with bones increased by almost 33 percent, boneless veal by 15 percent, boneless pork by more than 35 percent, and fresh chicken by 29 percent. In this period, the average price of a kilogram of dry pork neck increased by 3.74 KM, salami and ham by 2, and tea sausage by 2.3 KM, according to the data of the RS Statistics Office.

(Srpskainfo)