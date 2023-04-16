The priest flew attached to balloons, then died | Info

A priest from Brazil flew attached to balloons across the ocean, but soon all trace of him was lost.

Izvor: Youtube/catholicnewsagency/Screenshot

Brazilian priest Antonio de Carli he flew across the ocean attached to a thousand balloons filled with helium. With this move, he wanted to raise money for a trucker’s chapel in your parish. He started his journey from the Brazilian city of Paranagua on April 20, 2008. He wore a helmet, thermal suit and waterproof overall, and was attached to a parachute and 1,000 balloons.

He wanted to break the record of 19 hours of balloon flight. He was an experienced parachutist, had undergone survival training, so he was not a novice. This was his second time flying attached to balloons. In January 2008 tied to 600 balloons and set off on a four-hour journey. He then took off from the city of Ampera and landed safely in Argentina.

During his second balloon flight, De Carli had with him GPS tracking device and did everything he could to inform air traffic control of his position. However, eight hours after takeoff, he disappeared from the radar. Airplanes, helicopters and rescue teams they searched far and wide for a priest, but without success.

Two days later several balloons were seen in the sea near his last point of contact, but he was gone.His body was found a few months laterin July, and DNA tests confirmed that it was De Karli.

“We were almost certain that it was a priest because of various elements, such as clothing and materials used in the balloon trip. The DNA only confirmed our suspicions,” said Macae police chief Danijel Bandeira.

See also The Crimea Bridge incident has killed 4 people, and the latest situation in Russia and Ukraine

The priest was flying attached to balloons Izvor: Youtube/catholicnewsagency

(WORLD)