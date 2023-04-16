Home » The priest flew attached to balloons, then died | Info
World

The priest flew attached to balloons, then died | Info

by admin
The priest flew attached to balloons, then died | Info

A priest from Brazil flew attached to balloons across the ocean, but soon all trace of him was lost.

Izvor: Youtube/catholicnewsagency/Screenshot

Brazilian priest Antonio de Carli he flew across the ocean attached to a thousand balloons filled with helium. With this move, he wanted to raise money for a trucker’s chapel in your parish. He started his journey from the Brazilian city of Paranagua on April 20, 2008. He wore a helmet, thermal suit and waterproof overall, and was attached to a parachute and 1,000 balloons.

He wanted to break the record of 19 hours of balloon flight. He was an experienced parachutist, had undergone survival training, so he was not a novice. This was his second time flying attached to balloons. In January 2008 tied to 600 balloons and set off on a four-hour journey. He then took off from the city of Ampera and landed safely in Argentina.

During his second balloon flight, De Carli had with him GPS tracking device and did everything he could to inform air traffic control of his position. However, eight hours after takeoff, he disappeared from the radar. Airplanes, helicopters and rescue teams they searched far and wide for a priest, but without success.

Two days later several balloons were seen in the sea near his last point of contact, but he was gone.His body was found a few months laterin July, and DNA tests confirmed that it was De Karli.

“We were almost certain that it was a priest because of various elements, such as clothing and materials used in the balloon trip. The DNA only confirmed our suspicions,” said Macae police chief Danijel Bandeira.

See also  The Crimea Bridge incident has killed 4 people, and the latest situation in Russia and Ukraine


The priest was flying attached to balloons
Izvor: Youtube/catholicnewsagency

(WORLD)

You may also like

G7 climate: even biofuels to decarbonise the car....

road closed, water and gas cut off for...

Germany shuts down the last three active nuclear...

Blizzard discusses changes after feedback from Beta

So Italy strengthens the Ukrainian artillery

Labyrinths 2, review of the comic by Charles...

Zadar Partizan match announcement | Sport

Jelena Brooks arrives at the Partizan match |...

Tree fallen on the provincial road to San...

Check out another lover of Matteo Messina Denaro

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy