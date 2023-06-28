The Prigozhin revolt, the points to consider and one question: how long will Putin last?

Kremlinology at the time of the USSR was the inexact science with which the experts of the power dynamics of the Soviet Union tried to explain – perhaps by analyzing the official photographs – what was happening and what could have happened in the most secret rooms of the Kremlin. As is well known, Kremlinologists almost always failed in their endeavours. The same happens today, at the time of theenigmatic Putin and his increasingly autocratic and illiberal regime. After what happened on Saturday with the incredible (but short-lived) rebellion by Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries, the question that all analysts dealing with contemporary Russia are: How long will the (almost) absolute power of Putin and his kleptocracy last? Certainly, even last Saturday, Putin in condemning the rebellion and threatening Prigozhin, resorted to Russia’s tragic past by evoking the “betrayal” of 1917, and we know how much Vladimir Putin has exploited Russia’s past to bend it to his propaganda. But thus, by manipulating yesterday’s history, Putin robbed Russia of his future.

So, to answer the fateful question, I can only write that we have no evidence that Putin’s regime is faltering. We can only imagine it. Someone would like to wish it, forgetting that a possible successor could be even worse than Putin.

I will therefore limit myself to setting up a schedule of events, starting with:

1) by the Russian president who in early June announced the integration of private militias, “whose members should sign their engagements by contracting with the Russian army”.

2) Yevgeny Prigozhin gets furious. The head of the Wagner group, the Kremlin’s flagship private militia which generously financed it and which uses it as its instrument in Russian imperialist policy in the Middle East and Africa, has always criticized the ineptitude of the Russian military leaders and the incompetence of the minister Sergej Shoïguvery close to the head of the Kremlin and old fox of politics (he has been a minister since 1991, a veteran of the “power vertical” Russian). He often and willingly ranted against the army’s retaliation against his men (“they deny us weapons, ammunition, food, fuel”). In recent times he denounced the lies about the war and the “unfounded” motives on which the Special Operation was based, revealed the massacre of Russian soldiers, well above the official truths, as well as the Ukrainian successes, in spite of propaganda versions. In fact, it is the wild variable that the Kremlin can no longer tolerate. And yet, Prigozhin continues his desecrating campaign against military leaders and the defense ministry…

3) We know that after lengthy negotiations, and threats of action, Prigozhin has agreed to halt his march towards Moscow in exchange for a compromise: his amnestied men will return to their bases and he will go to Minsk. Among mediators, the clever one Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus and Putin’s vassal. The investigation into the Prigozhin mutiny, however, still remains open. He fears for his fate: he has now become a target. Maybe, complete with a millionaire bounty (in dollars).

4) According to the Russian analyst Tatiana Stanova, 45, founder of the R. Politik (the Reality of Russian Politics) analysis center and senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, “Putin does not need the Wagner Group and Prigozhin. He can unravel it with his own strength. He is certainly convinced of this ”.

5) What was the real purpose of Prigozhin’s abortive rebellion? Apparently, to oust Minister Shoigu and the Chief of Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Vasilievich Gerasimov. But also demonstrate the fragility of Russian internal security.

6) So far, Putin has not changed anything in the Defense organization chart. As for Minister Shoïgu, who was sensationally absent during the hours crucial of the rebellion, circulated a video on Monday 26 June in which he is seen visiting the troops at the front.

7) Did Prigozhin act alone? In a few hours he managed to conquer part of the city of Rostov (the southwest area), one million inhabitants and the army’s logistical headquarters. Some mobile units of his group would arrive 400 kilometers from Moscow without encountering any resistance. In another video, the first deputy chief of military intelligence (GRU) can be seen addressing the Wagner fighters ordering them to stop their rebellion, while maintaining disrespectful tones towards Gerasimov and Shoïgu. Clues confirming how much Prigozhin’s furious protests have breached the Russian military establishment.

8) It will be necessary to evaluate in the next few days what impact all this has had on the morale of the Russian troops. A consideration is necessary: ​​the Wagner is considered an elite unit, well above the average of the Russian army, even if now it is less dependent than the mercenaries (whose mythology is widespread among the ranks and the urban suburbs).

9) For many analysts Wagner’s march demonstrated the decomposition of the army and the state. Prigozhin’s mercenaries advanced with the ease of a knife through butter.

10) It will also be important to understand how Putin has firmly regained control of the power thrown into crisis by Prigozhin’s reckless action: no one, in fact, seriously opposed it. In Rostov, moreover, many people applauded the mercenaries. Another symptom. People have understood that the country’s much-vaunted internal security is a bluff. And he noted the absence of reserves. The head of Wagner not only wanted to save his group, but probably counted on the support of other forces. Then, he turned around. How come? He certainly has documents and evidence hidden who knows where that could compromise the Kremlin’s leadership. Having raked five thousand banknotes (for a total of 4 billion rubles, i.e. approx 43 million euros) at the Wagner Group headquarters in St. Petersburg, is a signal: “They were used to pay my soldiers,” Prigozhin said via Telegram, “I always do it using cash.” In other words: my mercenaries pay attention to business, not to talk. Or you pay them. Or, they disappear.

11) Among the great absentees on Saturday 24 June, there are the gruesome militiamen of the Praetorian Guard of Ramzan Kadyrovthe Chechen president, a great ally of Putin. Who has seen them? Nobody. Holed up who knows where. Perhaps, waiting to see how it would have ended…surely, a private military force in the hands of a former criminal (sentenced in 1981 to thirteen years in prison for theft and other crimes, sentence later reduced to nine years) appeared more powerful and effective of all the country’s security forces.

12) Big cracks in the system of compensation (and neutralization) of the security forces devised by Putin to safeguard his autocratic power. It was the head of the Kremlin who encouraged the expansion of institutional military structures linked to the siloviki, the officials of the ministries of the so-called “force” (Foreign Affairs, Defence, Interior, Police, Intelligence, Border Guard). Several private armies have been added to them, such as that of Wagner or that of Kadyrov or that of Sergej Axionov, governor of Crimea, who at the end of 2022 formed his own small army. Minister Shoïgu entered the big game with his militia Patriot. And Gazprom, with the mercenaries hired in the Potok (“flow”) and Fakel (“torch”) formations, the main units hired by the energy giant: the company has never admitted the link with these units, many of the volunteers have been recruited in the Donbass and Crimea. The military involvement is clear, to preserve political and economic interests and remind Putin who contributed to the war effort. On the other hand, the “package” offered by private individuals such as Gazprom guarantees advantages: one million rubles for the mission, a guarantee of a job afterwards, a long period of vacation after military service, things that the Kremlin could not support and which are convenient because in this way you avoid resorting to general mobilization, the bogeyman of the Russians. Equally, however, all these paramilitary groups outline potential conflicts in the shadow of the Kremlin over the violent sharing of power. A dangerous paramilitary process. Too many warlords. According to political scientist Vladimir Pastukhov, 60, senior researcher at University College London, we are in the presence of “two parallel military verticals”, one institutional (precisely, the one linked to the various ministries “of force”), and the informal one, based on criminal and clan ties.

How long will this precarious balance last? Is Putin sure he will resist? It seems that in the most critical moment of the “March on Moscow”, fled the Kremlin and slipped away aboard a presidential plane. Whether this news is true or false, it has been circulating in Moscow, almost The voice of the people: indication, however, of uncertainty: of the present. Of the future.

