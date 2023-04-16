“The Primavalle fire a point of no return”

breaking latest news – “On 16 April fifty years ago Italy and Rome lived one of the darkest pages of national history”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in a message sent to the President of the Mattei Brothers Association, Giampaolo Mattei, on the occasion of the commemoration ceremony of the fiftieth anniversary of the Primavalle massacre.

“With the burning of Primavalle and the barbarous murder of Stefano and Virgilio Mattei, our people were forced to become aware of a reality that was emerging but which many continued to want to ignore: theblind hate and total towards the political adversary. A pure hatred that was devouring the minds and hearts of many and was poisoning the nation. The atrocious killing of two innocent young people aged 10 and 22, guilty of being children of the secretary of the local section of the Movimento Sociale Italiano, brought political violence to a point of no return”, reads the message.

“Unfortunately, the terrible massacre of Primavalle did not remain isolated. It was followed by a long chain of death and pain that bloodied our cities, destroyed entire families and forever marked the lives of many of our compatriots, tearing apart the our social fabric and helping to open the door to the abyss of terrorism”. Says the Prime Minister.

The Years of Hate

“They were the years of hate. Yes, they were the years in which the political adversary was an enemy to be killed, they were the years of bad teachers always ready to justify even the most horrendous of crimes or to construct false truths to cover up those responsible, those were the years of opposing factions and mutual delegitimization. The Italian people knew how to overcome those tough years. They didn’t do it without difficulty. The scars of the deep wounds suffered are the concrete sign of this and, often, they come back to hurt. They don’t we can erase history or ask the families of the victims to forget what happened. We cannot restore the lives of too many young people who have sacrificed them to unjust violence. What we can do today is keep alive the memory of what happened, to avoid the danger of relapses and lead Italy and our people towards a full and true national peace”, continues Giorgia Meloni, in the message. “It is the goal that the Fratelli Mattei Association has been pursuing since its foundation and that was in the heart of Mrs. Anna, an extraordinary woman who never stopped asking for justice for her children and who committed her whole life with the force testimony. It is the goal that I hope all political forces, institutions, educational agencies and society want to set themselves in order to transmit a message of respect and tolerance to the new generations. So that in political confrontation there are no more enemies to overthrow or to be destroyed, but only opponents, with whom to confront civilly and in mutual recognition “, adds the premier.

The tragic end of the Mattei brothers

Il ‘Primavalle fire‘ took place on the night between 15 and 16 April 1973 on the third floor of a modest building in via Bernardo da Bibbiena 33, the home of the secretary of the section of the Italian Social Movement, Mario Matteia former garbage man. The fire malicious, provoked by a group of militants of Worker powerkilled the two brothers Virgilio and Stefano Mattei aged 22 and 8 in the flames, the rest of the family managed to escape.

The photo, published in the newspapers, of the two charred bodies in the window of the house provoked a unanimous condemnation even if at the same time a press campaign led by various intellectuals made its way to defend the militants of the extra-parliamentary left accused of the episode. Achille Lollo was the only one to end up in preventive prison after the 18-year sentence on appeal for arson, double manslaughter and use of explosives and incendiary material together with the other two defendants Marino Clavo and Manlio Grillo (remained fugitives without ever serving even one day in prison).

The sentence excluded the aggravating circumstance of terrorism. During the trial of first instance, which ended with the acquittal of the defendants for lack of evidence, there were repeated clashes in the streets near Piazzale Clodio, seat of the courthouse in Rome, in defense of the defendants. The most serious episode took place on 28 February 1975, with violent incidents between young people on the right and on the left outside the courthouse, which continued in via Ottaviano where, in front of a section of the Social movement the Greek student Mikis Mantakas, a Fuan militant, was shot dead.

Lollo took refuge in Brazil before the final sentence of the Cassation and his sentence was declared extinguished on 12 October 2003. In 2005, in an interview, he admitted to having carried out, with others, a demonstrative attack with a homemade bomb that did not explode, aimed to Mario Mattei, but always maintained that he had not set the house on fire with petrol (“We never thought of slipping it under the door to set fire to the apartment”). Six years later he returned to Italy and explained that the action was performed by a group of six people in all (himself included) and that it was only meant to be demonstrative. On 3 August 2021 Lollo died in a clinic in Trevignano Romano, at the age of 70.

