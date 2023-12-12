The Prime Minister of Guyana: “Maduro threatens us? We won’t give him a single blade of grass.”

Georgetown (Guyana) – We should almost thank him, Maduro. “But who knew Guyana before? You really did a good job,” smiles the prime minister in his Georgetown office. Mark Phillips. “But he won’t get anything from us. We won’t give him a single blade of grass.” Since Venezuela unilaterally declared the annexation of Essequibo – a lung of the planet that constitutes two thirds of Guyana, off the coast of which oil has begun to gush in enormous quantities – Phillips and President Ali have been frantically busy doing dealing with the threat of a military invasion.

