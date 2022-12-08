original title:

The Japanese Prime Minister met with the Japanese team: the performance of the team has impressed the world

China News Service, December 8. According to Japan’s “Mainichi Shimbun”, recently, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida received the Japanese football team at the Prime Minister’s residence and recognized the Japanese team’s performance in this World Cup.

Kishida Fumio said: “We defeated Germany and Spain, which have the experience of winning the World Cup, and made the world look up. The performance of the Japanese team gave me a lot of courage.”

According to reports, 18 Japanese players including head coach Mori Hoichi, captain Yoshida Maya, and vice-captain Tomoyu were interviewed. They presented a commemorative football to Fumio Kishida and took a group photo together.

Mori Hoichi said: “Thanks to the encouragement of the Japanese people, we can muster up the courage to fight.” Yoshida Maya said: “Japanese fans from all over the world gave us the motivation to fight on the field, although it is a pity that we are eight years away. The strong goal is only one step away, but it also makes us more united, and we will continue to work hard.