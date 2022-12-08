Home World The Prime Minister of Japan met with the Japanese team: the performance of the team has impressed the world
World

The Prime Minister of Japan met with the Japanese team: the performance of the team has impressed the world

by admin

original title:

The Japanese Prime Minister met with the Japanese team: the performance of the team has impressed the world

China News Service, December 8. According to Japan’s “Mainichi Shimbun”, recently, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida received the Japanese football team at the Prime Minister’s residence and recognized the Japanese team’s performance in this World Cup.

Kishida Fumio said: “We defeated Germany and Spain, which have the experience of winning the World Cup, and made the world look up. The performance of the Japanese team gave me a lot of courage.”

According to reports, 18 Japanese players including head coach Mori Hoichi, captain Yoshida Maya, and vice-captain Tomoyu were interviewed. They presented a commemorative football to Fumio Kishida and took a group photo together.

Mori Hoichi said: “Thanks to the encouragement of the Japanese people, we can muster up the courage to fight.” Yoshida Maya said: “Japanese fans from all over the world gave us the motivation to fight on the field, although it is a pity that we are eight years away. The strong goal is only one step away, but it also makes us more united, and we will continue to work hard.

See also  U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan burns documents, foreign media think of "Saigon Moment"|USA|Kabul|Biden_Sina News

You may also like

Greek anarchists claim responsibility for Schlein attack

Authoritative Interpretation丨How can hemodialysis patients resist the new...

Brittney Griner, the US basketball star released by...

Peru, from master to coup plotter: the shattered...

Google: EU Court, must remove inaccurate information

Greek anarchists claim responsibility for the attack on...

Brexit effect: the Paris stock exchange surpasses the...

British Fashion Awards | Model of the Year...

OECD: superindex confirms decline in growth, including Italy

23-year-old Mohsen Shekari was hanged in Iran’s first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy