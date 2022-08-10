Home World The Prime Minister of Japan plans to reshuffle the cabinet on the 10th. Japanese media: more than half of the cabinet staff may be replaced.
2022-08-09 09:10
China News Service, August 9. According to Kyodo News, on the 8th local time, the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan held an interim high-level meeting and a general affairs meeting, and decided that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (party president) was solely responsible for the party’s high-level personnel. Kishida will implement the cabinet reshuffle and party high-level personnel arrangements on the 10th.

According to reports, Taro Aso, the party’s vice president, and Toshimitsu Motegi, the party’s secretary-general, have been finalized. In addition, he is coordinating with the Finance Minister Suzuki Shunichi and others to remain in office and maintain the backbone of the government.

In addition to Suzuki Shunichi, Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno Hiroichi, Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng, and Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Saito Tiefu from the Komeito are also planning to stay in office, and more than half of the cabinet members may be replaced. There are plans to propose that Koichi Hagi Ikuta, the minister of economics and industry, stay in the cabinet, or use him to hold important positions in the party such as the chairman of the political investigation.

According to reports, among the current 19 cabinet members, there are 2 non-mainstream factions, including the second-order faction’s environment minister Yamaguchi Sou and economic security minister Kobayashi Yingzhi. No one holds the four key positions of the party.Return to Sohu, see more

