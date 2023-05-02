Home » the principal finds him in front of him and runs away terrified- Corriere TV
the principal finds him in front of him and runs away terrified

The scene was filmed in the elementary school playground in Zela, West Virginia

The principal of a school opens a dumpster of the garbage and suddenly a bear comes out.

The terrified man runs away, as well as the animal that runs away. The scene was filmed in the courtyard of the elementary school in Zela, West Virginia.

The man, James Marsh, was unpacking a special lock designed precisely to prevent bears from entering the bins to eat leftover food. But something went wrong and the bear was already inside of the bin and when the principal opened it he came face to face with the bear.

The video of the scene was posted on the institute’s Facebook page

May 2, 2023 – Updated May 2, 2023, 12:58 pm

