The principal of the school where Kristijan Golubović filmed the video has been replaced Info

The principal of the “Đura Jakšić” Elementary School, Tamara Jelić, was dismissed after convicted criminal and reality star Kristijan Golubović filmed a video in that school.

The Minister of Education Branko Ružić signed the decision on the dismissal of the principal of the Primary School “Đura Jakšić” Tamara Jelić, N1 reported. This school and its principal came into the public spotlight after convicted criminal and reality star Kristijan Golubović filmed a video in the school building. The decision to replace her was made after the supervision and report of the inspection, which established that there were omissions in the work of the school director.

Let’s remind you, the former prisoner and member of “Cooperative” came to the elementary school together with the members of the group Crni cerak, in order to record a music video for the song. In the video, Golubović is sitting behind the chair, while in front of him in the benches are students dressed in black T-shirts. After the recording of the video, the director stated that she was not informed about the arrival of Golubović, only the band, but also that “everything ended peacefully” and that there were no incidents.

