The prisoner satisfied the prosecutor because he promised her release Info

The convicted woman stated that the assistant prosecutor promised her help with parole and that is why she satisfied him.

Source: YouTube/Screenshot/Hrvatska radiotelevisija

An unnamed woman who was convicted of an unknown crime had been orally satisfying the assistant prosecutor for the supervision of penal institutions from Sverdlovsk for months, and the investigation so far has established that took her word for it and hoped for parole, transmits portal Uralveb.

“They got into a relationship at the beginning of the year and it lasted for several months. The convict often went to his house, which eventually caused suspicion. In the meantime, the operatives set up listening devices and established that she satisfies him orally, which she confirmed during the investigation”.

She explained that it was hers assistant prosecutor promised help with parole, the source told the journalists of the E1 portal. The girl refused to write a report and for now it appears that the relationship was voluntary, but investigators will still try to determine if there were elements of coercion to the act of a sexual nature.

The prosecution refrained from commenting for the time being.

