Chisinau – Moldavia has become a Bastiani Fortress that fearfully scans the banks of the black sea he was born in Dniester. But it is also a people without an army that is getting used to fearing internal traitors. At the moment the Russian troops are far away, beyond Nicholas shipand no one seriously fears a military invasion, not even from Transnistria. The Kremlin’s war is more subtle, like a cancer attacking internal organs.