The problem of the Ballon d’or – Le blog des Camerounaiseries

Let us be very clear, Lionel Messi does not deserve his 8th Ballon d’Or! And this was already the case in 2010, in 2012, in 2019 and in 2021…

What is the Golden Ball?

Everyone who follows football knows the Golden Ball, because it is the most prestigious individual award in this discipline…

The Golden Ball, it was created by France Football magazine in 1956. The idea was to reward each calendar year, the most decisive European footballer playing on his continent. And so the first winner was the British Stanley Matthews, followed later by such phenomenal successors as Di Stefano, Raymond Kopa, Gerd Müller, Roberto Baggio, Yohann Cruyjff, Michel Platini, Franz Beckenbauer, Bobby Charlton and even the Dutchman Marco Van Basten.

In 1995, the trophy decided to reinvent itself, and from now on it will be open to all footballers of all nationalities in the world, necessarily playing in a European championship. This is how the Liberian Georges Opong Weah immediately obtained the prize the same year, and later a few South Americans imitated him (Ronaldo, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Kaka and Messi). Without forgetting Europeans such as Zinedine Zidane, Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo, Schevchenko or the Croatian Luka Modric, the latter being for me the most meritorious and most representative Ballon d’Or in history…

An individual reward in a team sport

In principle, the Ballon d’or can be very questionable! Because how can we justify that, in a collective sporting discipline, we can take precedence over the individual performances of a single link in the chain? Because without good defenders there would never be victories, just as you need a good goalkeeper, a good midfielder as well as very, very good attackers.

And precisely the Ballon d’Or has been transformed into a trophy “for the best scorer of the season”, since the most impactful criterion is the offensive statistics. Because beyond the intrinsic quality of the players, we preferentially look at their number of goals and assists. And it is for this reason that defensive positions are generally harmed, and in particular that of goalkeeper with only one winner in 1963, the Soviet goalkeeper Lev Yashin. To the detriment of Gianluigi Buffon, Iker Casillas, Manuel Neuer, Peter Smeitchel and more recently the Belgian goalkeeper Thibault Courtois…

Collective players are often overlooked, yet their positioning on the pitch, their decisive tackles and their impressive individual qualities often make the difference in the most decisive matches. And even if scoring goals still remains the most difficult thing to achieve in football, it necessarily requires water carriers, genius passers, shadow workers, creative people, game organizers with an improbable vision , leaders in the field, etc.

Very subjective criteria

And so as I said, essentially subjective criteria. We will tell you about the results throughout the season, but Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or in 2010. However, he had a poor World Cup (eliminated in the quarter-finals, 4-0 by Germany) and he did not He hadn’t even won the Champions League.

We will tell you about the class of the player, and yet this same Argentine elf did not want to renew his contract at FC Barcelona for purely financial questions. Worse, he hasn’t stopped pissing on Paris Saint-Germain and on France since his departure to the United States; while it was with the blue-red jersey that he obtained his 7th and 8th Ballon d’Or.

We put aside the stratospheric statistics of Erling Haaland, to reward an insipid Lionel Messi in 2023. We put aside the impact of Kylian Mbappé during the 2022 World Cup, to reward a Lionel Messi who is not even already the best player at his own club. We are being given the shot “It’s a reward for the World Cup and his entire career”, but did Lionel Messi really need this umpteenth Golden Ball to magnify his extraordinary curriculum? We had already been pulled out in 2021 when he won a weak Copa America, and I would even go back to 2019 when he only won La Liga…

The criteria for the Ballon d’Or have become marketing. Sometimes it is non-specialized journalists who vote, sometimes it is journalists in addition to the selectors and captains. Sometimes we want to please such and such a main sponsor, sometimes we want to satisfy the footix public (like my friend Pierre La Paix Ndamè) who know nothing about football, but who blindly want Lionel Messi to be chosen as the Golden Ball.

And in the end this trophy will irremediably lose all its former prestige, all its magic, all its legend. Besides, he has already lost the most important things for us, which were his credibility and his impartiality…

The injustices of the Ballon d’or

So, the Golden Ball is unfair! Over the last twenty years alone, there has been at least 50% illegitimacy among the winners. I could name Lionel Messi in 2010, 2012, 2019, 2021 and 2023. I would replace him with Iniesta, Xavi, Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland respectively.

I don’t understand why in 2020, when the Pole Lewandowski was at the top of his game, we canceled the Ballon d’Or award ceremony (they claimed it was because of Covid). I don’t know why sacred monsters such as Thierry Henry, Franck Ribéry, Samuel Eto’o or the Brazilian Neymar have never been able to access the Golden Ball. I could even go back in time with Diego Maradona, Pelé, Careca, Socrates, Zico, but of course you will tell me that the ceremony was not yet open to non-Europeans…

The Ballon d’Or has become an open cheat, a sort of reward between friends where small nationalities are excluded. And as long as Lionel Messi remains on the field, he will remain the favorite of this favoritism. Because it is to underestimate the work of other footballers who give their all throughout the season and who amaze us, to pass over their extraordinary performances in silence. And it’s even more Machiavellian to play with a versatile criterion, and to use it when it suits you, or not to use it correctly when it doesn’t suit you.

Messi’s Golden Ball problem

So let’s be clear, Lionel Messi absolutely does not deserve his last Ballon d’Or! And this was already the case in 2010, in 2012, in 2019 and also in 2021…

The Ballon d’Or problem! It’s a problem of the mafia, of business, of commercial policy and of sports marketing, whereas we could get around it by creating an honorary award such as the Ballon d’Or of Honor.

Lionel Messi’s problem! He’s a little Argentinian who enjoys an extraordinary career, and certainly even talent. irreproductiblebut he is a victim of the love of his fans and the sympathy of FIFA, which granted him numerous awards that we know he absolutely did not deserve.

The Ballon d’Or problem is general, because in reality these manipulations are manipulations which take place in the world of high-level international football.

And that’s why on October 31, 2023, Lionel Messi won an 8th Golden Ball, based on his only World Cup in Qatar. The greatest footballer of all time is however very, very contested, he who has just had an undoubtedly very mediocre season. Lionel Messi was distinguished for all of his work, and we had already been fooled like this in 2021, when there were much more legitimate applications than his.

Because the Ballon d’Or has become a real problem, since it no longer rewards the best players on the planet but rather those who earn a lot of money…

