The problem of women parking in Zagreb | Info

One woman had a problem with parking, so she posted her dissatisfaction on the networks.

Source: MONDO/Goran Sivački

“Thanks to the top drivers, I have nothing to drive to work this morning. Next time I’ll call the police and the spider, especially the ones with pedestrian parking.” a female driver from Gajnice, Zagreb, wrote angrily on Facebook. She posted a photo of a red car in the Facebook group “Gajnice jičar danas sutra”, which shows that the red car is parked very close to the silver-black car in the place marked with a yellow line at the entrance to the garage.

Her announcement caused interesting reactions, more than 120 comments were posted under the photo. “It doesn’t occur to me to park on the yellow line, and the worst thing is, you would call the police and take a break, and for what exactly?”, “While she was writing a comment, you could get out with the car”, “Your car is parked on a yellow and then you would call the police and a spider?”, “You could call a spider, but he would take your car”, are just some of the reactions to the post.

The tenant of the building next to which her red car is parked also called in. “Interestingly, I have lived in this building for 44 years and I do not take the right to park my car in this place,” he wrote.

In the comments, the owner of the red car, or the author of the post on Facebook, responded, “the yellow line is for everyone, and I’ve lived there for 15 years, so let the person who couldn’t park because of my car come forward.”

“Next time I will make an effort and I will go out, and the damage that may occur is not my problem. I will make a special effort to check whether the owners of the vehicles are tenants of the building because this is the entrance to the garage. I did not arrive this morning.” said the woman who posted the photo.

She responded once again after many mocked her in the comments because she doesn’t know how to park. “So there’s no dude showing off his muscles and teaching me how to park, you just have guts at the keyboard, have a nice day and I can’t waste time”, she wrote. At the end, she offered a reward to whoever would help her with parking.

“I’m coming back from work at 9, here I’m asking all the kings and queens to sign up below for parking. I pay 100 euros to whoever parks it and filming the event for the audience,” she wrote.

