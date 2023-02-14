The people of Banja Luka have been complaining for months that it is difficult to get a taxi, especially when there are holidays, bad weather or during “traffic rush hour”.

After numerous complaints from citizens that it is difficult to get a taxi, Mayor Draško Stanivuković announced that the City intends to increase the number of carriers, and the City Assembly scheduled for Thursday will present a Proposal for a Decision on Amendments and Supplements to the Decision on Taxi Transportation in the City of Banjaluka, by which this regulated area.

On the other siderepresentatives of taxi carriers in Banja Luka believe that there is no need for new vehicles.

President of the Association of Taxi Drivers “Banjalučki Taksi” Dragan Purišić tells Mondo that it is not true that there are not (enough) taxis, and that the problem with the shortage could only happen during the holidays.

“Since January 20, our business has dropped by 40 percent and this will probably last until the summer begins and the population moves more. The crowds for taxis could have been around the New Year holidays. We need work every day, not just to work on holidays.” , says Purisic.

Purišić says that members of the taxi association are against the introduction of new vehicles, and that attitude justified by daily low traffic.

“Our costs per vehicle last year were on average about 25 to 26 thousand marks, and the turnover was 37 to 38 thousand marks. With that, those who have loans, leased vehicles or other types of debt, have additional costs of at least 350 KM per month”, explains Purišić.

Purišić says that taxi carriers will only agree to replace those independent carriers who did not “raise the stickers” last year (they drive “in the dark”).

“We are against the opening of reception of new taxis in Banja Luka. People who do not pick up their stickers by March 21 can only be replaced by others. Last year there were about 15 independent taxi drivers who did not pick up their stickers. We do not know where they are now and what jobs they perform. So, instead of them, it is possible, but increasing the number of other vehicles – not”, he said.

On the agenda of the City Assembly, which is scheduled for Thursday, was also the Proposal for a Decision on Amendments and Supplements to the Decision on Taxi Transportation in the City of Banjaluka. In November of last year, a meeting was held in the City Administration on the same topic with taxi drivers’ associations, who nevertheless managed to convince the City not to approve the work of new taxi drivers who are on the waiting list.

