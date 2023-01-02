Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Russia claims to strike at Ukrainian military industrial system facilities Uzbekistan sounded nearly 15,000 air raid sirens last year

China News Agency, Beijing, January 2. Comprehensive news: The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on the 1st that the Russian armed forces have attacked the Ukrainian military system facilities used to produce attack drones. A total of nearly 15,000 air strike sirens sounded in Ukraine in 2022. NATO Secretary-General said Western countries should be ready to support Ukraine for a long time.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said it had attacked the Ukrainian military system facilities

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on the 1st that the Russian armed forces used high-precision long-range air-based weapons to attack Ukrainian military system facilities. The facility can manufacture attack drones to carry out attacks on Russia. In addition, the Russian side also attacked the parking area and launch site where Ukrainian drones are stored. The Russian Ministry of Defense emphasized that Ukraine’s recent plans to carry out attacks against Russia have been thwarted.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Russian army continued to advance in the direction of Donetsk. The Russian army killed more than 110 Ukrainian soldiers, 2 infantry vehicles, 5 armored vehicles and 7 vehicles in the past 24 hours. “In the direction of South Donetsk, the counteroffensive launched by the Ukrainian army in Zaporizhia ended in failure.”

Nearly 15,000 airstrike sirens sounded in Ukraine last year

On the 1st, the Ukrainian News Agency quoted the Ukrainian State Border Service as saying that in 2022, a total of 14,870 air strike sirens sounded in Ukraine.

According to a report by the Ukrainian News Agency, during the night of January 1-2, 2023, Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, was hit by air strikes, causing damage to a residential building and injuring a boy. The Kyiv military management department said that during the air raid warning period, 22 opposing air targets were shot down over Kyiv.

The mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine, said that due to the bombing at night, the energy infrastructure in the city was severely damaged. An emergency power outage has been implemented, but the tap water supply is still in a normal state.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated through social media at 6 o’clock on the 2nd that in the past 24 hours, Russia launched 51 air strikes on Ukraine. More than 40 drones used by the Russian military were shot down.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russian army continues to concentrate its forces on offensive operations in the Bakhmut direction in order to improve its tactical position in Kupyansk and other directions. In the direction of Kherson, the Russian army regrouped and did defensive work, bombing Ukrainian positions and civilian installations along the line of contact between the two armies.

NATO chief says Western countries must be ready to support Ukraine long-term

Ukrainian News Agency reported on the 2nd that NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg said that Western countries must be ready to provide long-term support to Ukraine, including military support, because Russia has shown no signs of giving in. He pointed out that what Ukraine can achieve at the negotiating table depends entirely on its strength on the battlefield.

According to the BBC, Stoltenberg believed that military support would ensure Ukraine’s continued existence as a sovereign state and prompt Russia to accept negotiations.

According to a report by the UTA News Agency on the 1st, relevant German military enterprises have begun to produce RCH-155 howitzers for Ukraine. On December 7, 2022, the German government announced the preparation of 18 RCH-155 howitzers for Ukraine.