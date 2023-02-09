Home World The prosecutor said that he supports Napoli and hates Juventus Sports
Juventus was fined for financial malfeasance, but after the statement that “surfaced” in public, a new investigation is required.

Juventus has been fined by Serie A for malfeasance related to finances and transfers, but the affair in Italy is not settling down. “The Old Lady” have fallen in the table after being deducted 15 points, but now one controversial footage has emerged.

According to the Italian media, the video shows Ciro Santoriello, one of the prosecutors behind the investigation against Juventus, and in the video he says: “I am a Napoli fan and I hate Juventus!”

The video was allegedly created in 2019, and due to the video being leaked to the public, the Minister of Sports in the Italian government, Andrea Abodi, had to react, who issued an official statement regarding the whole situation.

I have seen, heard and reported this case and respecting everyone’s position we will make assessments and evaluations. For now I think it is proper to stop here“, wrote the Italian minister.

Juventus were fined a large sum of money and deducted points for the false financial statements, but now fans are furious after Santorelli’s statement was revealed and are demanding the fine be overturned and the investigation re-investigated.

