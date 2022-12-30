Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-12-30 10:31:11 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

European stocks opened lower and moved higher on Thursday, closing up across the board. As of the close, the German DAX index had the largest increase, followed by the French CAC40 index, and the British FTSE 100 index had the smallest increase. The upward momentum, partly due to intraday strength in U.S. stocks, also boosted sentiment in Europe. However, despite this, some market analysts believe that European stocks still face a lot of bad news. On the one hand, it comes from the geopolitical situation. According to CCTV news reports, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to Belarus and protested to him about the Ukrainian missile falling into Belarus; Massive missile attack. On the other hand, the epidemic situation in the Asia-Pacific region has been repeated, which has brought pressure on European companies that rely heavily on the Asia-Pacific market.

The prospect of European stocks closing up across the board is still under pressure丨On the market