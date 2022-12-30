Home World The prospect of European stocks closing up across the board is still under pressure丨On the market
World

The prospect of European stocks closing up across the board is still under pressure丨On the market

by admin

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-12-30 10:31:11

Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

European stocks opened lower and moved higher on Thursday, closing up across the board. As of the close, the German DAX index had the largest increase, followed by the French CAC40 index, and the British FTSE 100 index had the smallest increase. The upward momentum, partly due to intraday strength in U.S. stocks, also boosted sentiment in Europe. However, despite this, some market analysts believe that European stocks still face a lot of bad news. On the one hand, it comes from the geopolitical situation. According to CCTV news reports, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to Belarus and protested to him about the Ukrainian missile falling into Belarus; Massive missile attack. On the other hand, the epidemic situation in the Asia-Pacific region has been repeated, which has brought pressure on European companies that rely heavily on the Asia-Pacific market.

The prospect of European stocks closing up across the board is still under pressure丨On the market

European stocks opened lower and moved higher on Thursday, closing up across the board. As of the close, the German DAX index had the largest increase, followed by the French CAC40 index, and the British FTSE 100 index had the smallest increase. The upward momentum, partly due to intraday strength in U.S. stocks, also boosted sentiment in Europe. However, despite this, some market analysts believe that European stocks still face a lot of bad news. On the one hand, it comes from the geopolitical situation. According to CCTV news reports, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to Belarus and protested to him about the Ukrainian missile falling into Belarus; Massive missile attack. On the other hand, the epidemic situation in the Asia-Pacific region has been repeated, which has brought pressure on European companies that rely heavily on the Asia-Pacific market.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Goodbye Beirut, a year ago the explosion in the port that triggered the end of Lebanon

You may also like

What is Griphon and why does it concern

The world eagerly awaits the return of Chinese...

In the early 2000s Blair wanted Putin at...

New York opens first legal recreational cannabis store

New York congressman-elect Santos’ résumé fraud scandal expands...

Daily News｜A fire broke out on an expressway...

Ukraine, today talks between Xi Jinping and Putin....

Usa, House Commission will publish Donald Trump’s tax...

The CCP once again betrayed their relatives and...

From the social dispute with Greta Thunberg to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy