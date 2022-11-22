On November 18, local time, Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the American blood testing company Theranos, was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison for fraud. She will start serving her sentence as early as April 27 next year.

In 2003, Holmes, who dropped out of Stanford University, founded Theranos, claiming to be able to detect diseases such as cancer and diabetes with a few drops of blood, thereby promoting the revolution in diagnostic technology. Holmes’ “revolutionary technology” has attracted a lot of investment, and she was once the darling of Silicon Valley. Investors include Oracle founder Larry Ellison and media tycoon Rupert Murdoch. Theranos was valued at as high as $9 billion.

However, Holmes’ “medical miracle” turned out to be a lie. With the collapse of Theranos, investors lost all their money. In January 2022, Holmes was also found guilty of fraud.

