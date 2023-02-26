Home World The protest of the analysis laboratories, the strike suspended in Sicily, “La Volo promised us answers”
World

The protest of the analysis laboratories, the strike suspended in Sicily, “La Volo promised us answers”

by admin
The protest of the analysis laboratories, the strike suspended in Sicily, “La Volo promised us answers”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​3 minutes ago

“We suspend the state of agitation to await the answers that have been announced to us by the councilor Giovanna Volo”. This was stated in a note by Pietro Miraglia, president of the Order of Biologists of Sicily and regional leader of Fedebiologi SnaBilp, the trade union…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The protest of the analysis laboratories, the strike suspended in Sicily, “La Volo promised us answers” ​​appeared 3 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  USA, shooting in a supermarket: at least 10 victims in Colorado, the attacker arrested

You may also like

Iran, deputy minister admits: “Students poisoned in Qom,...

Headquarters reporter interview丨EU experts: Sanctions against Russia do...

Del Monte Italian Cup Final 2023: Gas Sales-Itas...

From Brezhnev’s cold to Stalin’s whodunit, what the...

We need to end colonialism, not defend ‘Jewish...

Lana Pudar won four gold medals at the...

Jugović about Mihajlović and Stanković | Sport

Sledges out of control at Piano Battaglia, seven...

Basketball player Mubarak Salami died, announced by Bayern...

A tree fell on a woman and three...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy